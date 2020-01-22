UI/UX Designer (Remote)

Job Details

The position

We’re looking for a Junior UI/UX designer to join our team and work with us remotely on our mobile apps, Pillow (neybox.com/pillow) and Today (neybox.com/today).

Our team is small without any managerial overhead so we’ll be working closely together. Your voice will always be heard and you’ll have the chance to make significant contributions to our apps while having direct access to the product owners.

This is a full-time position and we’re looking for someone that will work with us on a long-term basis without any particular end date. We’re not looking for a freelancer that works with multiple clients or a design agency.

What we look for

Portfolio related to mobile design, especially iOS apps on multiple devices

Portfolio demonstrating a solid understanding of interactive design formats and methodologies; include wireframes, annotations, flows and mid-fidelity interactions

Professional-level knowledge of industry standard UI software (Figma, Sketch)

Advanced skills in prototyping apps like Principle, Framer, FrameX

Solid understanding of UX best practices as it applies in mobile design.

Basic mobile testing skills (Testflight or similar testing software)

Basic video editing skills

Any illustration skills are a plus

Join our team

If you want to join our team, feel free to send us an email with your cover letter, résumé and portfolio to desjobs@neybox.com.