Job Details

Our client, a full-service sports management and marketing agency is in need of a mid-senior Presentation Designer to add to their team.

In this role you will be focused on creating decks and layouts for presentations, creating custom infographics, editing photos, making mockups in Photoshop and laying it all out in InDesign. It is a modern and clean aesthetic for B2B decks.

The ideal candidate will need to have at least 3 year of experience working in Adobe CS, InDesign, Illustrator, PowerPoint and Keynote and must be proficient in the Microsoft office suite.

A background in sports would be great but not necessary.

This is a full time role, based in their NYC office.