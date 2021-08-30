Job Details

Hey 👋 We're Minimum Studio. We build products for people that like to move fast. For the past two years, we've been helping great entrepreneurs from all over the world build their companies, by building beautiful products in an extremely short amount of time.





We do it by using visual development tools like Bubble, Adalo, Webflow and Softr, combined with thoughtful design and a little bit of custom code here and there. This is what our past customers think of that.





As a Product Designer, you'll be working on 3 areas of the business:





Creative problem solving

Clients come to us with a range of ideas - sometimes these are fully fleshed out solutions, in other cases these are abstract problems that still need a solution. In either case, it's your responsibility to think deeply about what a customer is trying to do and come up with a range of solutions, guiding the process until we've found the best solution.





Fast UX Design

The whole studio is optimised for speed. Because we use no-code tools often, changes to the product after it's been built are a lot less expensive than traditional dev environment. On the design side, that means we tend to not overthink things. To ensure a baseline of good design, we have internal UI kits and layouts to draw from when designing. This means most of your time will go into thinking about finding a good solution, instead of tweaking UIs.





Standardising solutions for our UI kit.

At the end of every project, we'd love for you to take a step back and make all of our lives easier, by extracting new things you've designed, tweaking them if necessary and adding them to one our internal kits.





This is a contractor, project-based job, but we're going to try and fill up your schedule as much as possible. You can find a lot more information over here: https://jobs.minimum.studio/product-designer