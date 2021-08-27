Sr. UX Designer

Job Details

About FightCamp

FightCamp is a connected at-home boxing gym. With FightCamp, you get access to world-class boxing and kickboxing trainers, studio-quality equipment, and performance-tracking technology — all from the comfort of your home. The key to a FightCamp workout lies in our Punch Tracking technology — we allow you to measure every strike, deliver real-time stats and fuel your competitive side.

The FightCamp iOS app holds over 1000 workouts, drills and adds more than 12 new classes each week. Our customer base has grown to over 30,000 members throughout the US, with over 1.2 billion punches thrown, in just over two years.

We’ve quickly become one of the fastest-growing players in the ever-expanding in-home fitness market, with sales growing 30 times over the last two years. To date, we have raised over $90M in venture capital. We’re committed to shaping the future of at-home fitness and are well-positioned for substantial growth.

FightCamp (formerly known as Hykso) was launched out of Y-Combinator in March 2016.

What We Value

Collaborative team players with a growth mindset

High attention to detail with a focus on quality and user experience

Excellent critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills

Proactive self-starters

About the Role of Senior UX/UI Designer

As a Senior UX/UI Designer at FightCamp, you will be responsible for designing and testing new feature concepts for the FightCamp mobile app, as well as gathering user insights. In this role, you’ll work closely with the Lead UX Designer and other product team members to create a robust and consistent brand experience across every platform. You’ll improve user experience, help drive continued growth, and uphold an excellent company and team culture.

What You Will Do

Gather and evaluate user needs, requirements, and pain points, in collaboration with the Customer Success team

Illustrate new features and changes to the FightCamp app with storyboards, wireframes, and user flow diagrams

Design the mobile UI as well as the aesthetics with mockups and prototypes

Define and mockup interactions and animations within the User Interface

Generate mockups for other screen resolutions (Ex.: iPad, Television)

Create required visual assets and design documentation for the iOS developers to implement new features

Generate release notes and marketing assets for app releases

Work with the Lead UX Designer and Product Managers to analyze and quantify the impact of changes made to the app, utilizing product analytics as well as user testing

Monitor potential UX problems

Help build and maintain a design system for the mobile app

Requirements

5+ years experience

Skilled with design software such as Sketch and InVision

Experience with graphic design

Strong understanding of mobile design (UX/UI)

Experience working with Design Systems

Experience with motion graphics/animation is a plus

Familiar with Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines is a plus

Familiar with fitness data tracking apps (Ex.: Strava, Fitbit)

Perks & Benefits

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Competitive compensation package with stock options at a high-growth startup

Company-sponsored 401(k) plan

Paid holidays and sick days

Flexible PTO policy

Free lunches and free snacks (even for remote work)

Fitness subsidies

One day, monthly, dedicated to continuous learning/fun projects

Child care allowance

Come Work With Us

Want your work to have a significant impact on other people’s lives and well-being? At FightCamp, your work will not only shape who you will become professionally but personally. We’re funded, generating revenues, and one of the most dedicated teams you’ll find. Our mentality is simple. Work smart, play hard. We are a results-driven team that values autonomy and individual responsibility over hierarchy.

We are looking for other A+ players to join our team. Shape the future of at-home fitness with us.