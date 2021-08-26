Brand Designer

Job Details

Assured aims to disrupt the insurance industry by modernizing its most archaic component: claims. Currently, 300,000 claims adjusters spend their days talking on the phone and typing into unstructured text fields. We can do better—by combining logic, inference, and modern computer vision tools, we're able to both increase efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. By rearchitecting how the underlying information is ingested and stored, we're poised to impact the core of a trillion dollar industry.

We are looking for a designer to work with us to continue building out our website, fundraising and sales slide decks, and the overall brand identity of Assured.





Responsibilities

Define and evolve our company brand, including our style guide and a library of design assets

Design assets across marketing channels, supporting our product marketing, growth marketing, and content marketing efforts

Implement our user journey on our website, creating compelling layouts, graphics, and templates that will tell the story of our product and company

Collaborate with our product design team to harmonize our visual identity and style in every customer touchpoint

Qualifications

4+ yrs industry experience in brand design for B2B SaaS products

Experience designing corporate brand identities, websites, print collateral, and physical assets

Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs for our go-to-market teams

Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma

Bonus: working knowledge of Webflow to implement your designs on our website

Benefits

Competitive salary and equity packages (75%tile)

Health Care Plan (Platinum Medical, Dental, & Vision)

Life Insurance (No cost to you)

Paid Time Off (Uncapped vacation days & paid holidays)

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

401(k) contribution (Assured contributes 3% of your income even if you don't contribute)

Commuter Benefits (Tax-advantaged commuter benefits account)

Health and Dependent Care FSAs (Pre-tax flexible spending accounts for out-of-pocket expenses)



