Senior Product Designer

Job Details

What we’re looking for

Scribd is in search of a Product Designer to join our design team where you’ll work on evolving and improving the experience for Scribd users and subscribers. You'll be partnering with cross-functional team members to help research, brainstorm, strategize, and deliver a top-notch product experience. You should be comfortable performing a full range of product design skills including user experience design, visual design, interaction design, product strategy, user research, and prototyping.

We pride ourselves on creating delightful experiences for our readers and are looking for someone who is passionate about user research, design, technology, and reading to raise the bar even higher.





What you will do

• Partner with product, data analytics, customer support, user research, QA, and engineering to identify requirements, use cases, and user journeys for Scribd’s professional products

• Spearhead design projects from brief, research, and concept exploration through prototyping, visual design details, motion design, and stewardship through development

Use data collected from research, user testing, and market evaluation to create truly user-centric designs

• Plan and conduct user research and test prototypes to comprehend user needs and emotions and the resonance of our product — synthesizing the results to inspire empathy and bring clarity to the broader team

• Illustrate and communicate complex design solutions across use cases by creating process flows, wireframes, motion studies, prototypes, and high fidelity mock-ups

• Develop and maintain detailed design documentation & specifications for your work

• Work closely with engineers, stakeholders, and partners to ensure that the user experience is polished and as intended

• Use a variety of metrics to evaluate and continuously improve the user experience

• Regularly present your work to senior leaders for review and feedback---





About you

• 4+ years of experience as a product designer with demonstrable proficiency owning the design process from early-stage ideation through high fidelity design to product ship

• Strong communication and presentation skills that allow you to communicate and advocate for complex design ideas clearly and persuasively, influencing peers and leaders

• Fluency in UX, visual and interactive design best practices along with a strong knowledge of usability fundamentals and techniques

• Experience participating in and conducting usability and qualitative studies

• Experience designing for iOS, Android, and web along with a basic working knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and native mobile technologies

• A strong portfolio showcasing examples of information design skills and problem-solving applying the user-experience design methodology: concept sketches, interaction flows, prototypes, design specifications for development, and UI designs for web and mobile. Examples of visual and UI mastery, including methodology and production assets are encouraged.

• Proficiency with Figma (our primary tool) or Sketch and prototyping tools of your choosing





About our product & design team

The team at Scribd is one of a kind. We’re passionate and fun people who love the work we do. We pride ourselves on creating delightful experiences for our readers–on a mission to change the way the world reads. We work in a tight-knit environment, partnering closely with other teams to anticipate our readers’ wants and needs then deliver the solutions that keep the pages turning for our millions of active monthly users.





How we think about diversity

We believe the best products are built and designed by a diverse group of people. Scribd is dedicated to hiring a diverse workforce–our team should be as diverse as the people we design for. We welcome applications from people who are currently underrepresented in tech.