  1. Mental Health: Break from Social Media digital detox digital minimalism social media cartoon funny comic drawing editorial illustration
  2. Mental Health: Worrying about money money problems mental health cartoon funny drawing editorial illustration
  3. Mental Health: Imposter Syndrome mental health imposter syndrome cartoon funny drawing editorial illustration
  4. K-Beauty lotion woman bipoc ethnic creme kbeauty beauty cartoon funny comic drawing editorial illustration
  5. In a hurry man hurry bathtub cosmetics beauty cartoon funny comic drawing editorial illustration
  6. Too many cosmetic products mirror beauty cosmetics magazine illustration cartoon funny editorial illustration
  7. Stay at home, read a book covid19 stayhome cartoon funny comic drawing illustration
  8. PACORONA MAN illustrator covid19 coronavirus editorial illustration pacman
  9. COVFEFE-19 virus trump editorial illustration illustrator covid19 coronavirus
  10. The Jolly Coroger pirate skull illustration covid19 coronavirus jolly roger
  11. Work from home: multitasking covid19 coronavirus work get shit done multitasking home office work from home cartoon funny comic drawing editorial illustration
  12. BUILD // inktober redraw kid cardboard box cartoon funny comic drawing illustration
  13. Inktober 2019 // 21 TREASURE funny cartoon comic drawing illustration pirates of the caribbean gold sword parrot treasure pirate
  14. Inktober 2019 // 18 MISFIT misfit lion cartoon editorial funny comic drawing illustration
  15. Snowboard Monster snow headphones funny illustration snowboarding cartoon comic fun winter ski monster snowboard
  16. MONSTER // Unpublished funny comic drawing illustration snowwear snowboard snow monster
  17. LION // Unpublished snow snowboard snowwear comic drawing illustration lion
  18. Monster / unpublished ipod touch music snowboarding funny cartoon comic kids illustration
  19. Unicorn / unpublished iceskating funny cartoons comic kids illustration unicorn
  20. Lion / unpublished snowboarder cartoon comic funny kids illustration lion
  21. Leo / unpublished kids illustration funny skiing comic illustration leopard
  22. XXL Burger food illustration food comic drawing editorial illustration burger
  23. Pizza Hawaii pizza box italian food comic drawing editorial illustration pizza hawaii pizza
  24. Hasthag Food Porn instagram poke bowl editorial drawing illustration photograhy food
