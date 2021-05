Like

Icon ligatures in Vladivostok Font

View Icon ligatures in Vladivostok Font

Like

Product experience design for Alcatel mobile

View Product experience design for Alcatel mobile

Like

Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾ – Wireless Headphone Reinvented

View Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾ – Wireless Headphone Reinvented

Like

Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾ landing page

View Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾ landing page

Like

Like

Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾

View Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾

Like

“KUDOLO” case study: Sci-Fi style UI for mobile Drone controller

View “KUDOLO” case study: Sci-Fi style UI for mobile Drone controller

Like

Like

Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾ web animation

View Air by crazybaby ⁽ᴺᴬᴺᴼ⁾ web animation

Like

"Notify me" hover animation

View "Notify me" hover animation

Like

Like

Like

Approved logo for AxC

View Approved logo for AxC

Like

Like

Like

AIR1S: Truly Wireless Headphones. Product Visualisation.

View AIR1S: Truly Wireless Headphones. Product Visualisation.

Like

Like

Like

LOOP / THE BOARD GAME

View LOOP / THE BOARD GAME

Like

Like

Logo for "loop the board game"

View Logo for "loop the board game"

Like

Like

Like

Available for new projects