Like

Like

Sign In UI

View Sign In UI

Like

Like

Like

Flexicons for Figma

View Flexicons for Figma

Like

Flexicons for Figma: an innovative icons pack.

View Flexicons for Figma: an innovative icons pack.

Like

Flexicons for Figma 1.2: 1200 icons

View Flexicons for Figma 1.2: 1200 icons

Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Polymer Design System with Translucent Surfaces

View Polymer Design System with Translucent Surfaces

Like

Translucent popups with Flexicons for Figma

View Translucent popups with Flexicons for Figma

Like

Transparent Windows App UI with Flexicons

View Transparent Windows App UI with Flexicons

Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Travel App - Trip Detail, rebounded with Polymer

View Travel App - Trip Detail, rebounded with Polymer

Like

Knóbz Skeuomorphic UI Sample for Figma

View Knóbz Skeuomorphic UI Sample for Figma

Like

Like

Available for new projects