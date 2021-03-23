  1. Nuevo site del equipo! paris madrid amsterdam berlin design team ux team argentina buenosaires swipe slider cursor carrousel hover cards interaction about team team page travel mobile
    Shot Link
    View Nuevo site del equipo!
    Nuevo site del equipo!
  2. We're hiring! ux ui design foundations figma sketch design system assets team ux team traveling travel app travel viajes despegar ui designer hiring
    View We're hiring!
    We're hiring!
  3. Reservation card status bar flight travel design uxui ux
    View Reservation card status bar
    Reservation card status bar
  4. Landing Primer Viaje scroll interface graphics dashboard buenos aires argentina despegar numbers ilustration ilustrator landing travel research website
    Shot Link
    View Landing Primer Viaje
    Landing Primer Viaje
  5. Landing Primer Viaje graphics covid travel research interactive website landing
    View Landing Primer Viaje
    Landing Primer Viaje
  6. Pasaporte Despegar: Identidad app ilustraciones icon pasaporte loyalty program branding design atomic ux ui despegar
    View Pasaporte Despegar: Identidad
    Pasaporte Despegar: Identidad
  7. Onboarding: Mi Pasaporte travel app travel decolar despegar mobile app steps ui loyalty program onboarding illustration onboarding
    View Onboarding: Mi Pasaporte
    Onboarding: Mi Pasaporte
  8. Pasaporte Despegar: un proyecto cross site travel web mobile design atomic pasaporte loyalty program ux ui despegar branding
    View Pasaporte Despegar: un proyecto cross site
    Pasaporte Despegar: un proyecto cross site
  9. Pasaporte Despegar: las 3 categorías ux branding tiers category travel despegar loyalty program loyalty
    View Pasaporte Despegar: las 3 categorías
    Pasaporte Despegar: las 3 categorías
  10. Pasaporte Despegar ui ux loyalty program travel logo despegar branding
    View Pasaporte Despegar
    Pasaporte Despegar
  11. Pasaporte Despegar: cómo funciona pasaporte travel despegar loyalty program ux ui branding icons illustration
    View Pasaporte Despegar: cómo funciona
    Pasaporte Despegar: cómo funciona
  12. Nuevo diseño de Cards barcelona discount card card ui design activities app hotel flights travel despegar cards
    Shot Link
    View Nuevo diseño de Cards
    Nuevo diseño de Cards
  13. UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones luggage plane buenos aires argentina corona virus corona travel app pink travel illustration
    View UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
    UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
  14. UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones ux geometric cool branding vector illustration ui system product illustration digital
    View UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
    UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
  15. UX UI Rebranding / Sistema de interfaz flight hotel ui kit visual brand despegar mobile app travel sketch ui ux
    View UX UI Rebranding / Sistema de interfaz
    UX UI Rebranding / Sistema de interfaz
  16. UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones beach turism family geometric app cool vector ux ui branding design illustration
    View UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
    UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
  17. UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones library system product despegar travel pink new york city illustration illustrator buenos aires argentina
    View UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
    UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
  18. Construcción de interfaz / Estandarizar atomic design material design branding app website sketch illustration visual design ux ui
    View Construcción de interfaz / Estandarizar
    Construcción de interfaz / Estandarizar
  19. UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones product argentina buenos aires system plane digital library family pink travel illustraion
    View UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
    UX Branding Design | Ilustraciones
  20. Construcción de interfaz / Definir app responsive website branding material design travel sketch illustration despegar define ux process visual design
    View Construcción de interfaz / Definir
    Construcción de interfaz / Definir
  21. Sistema de iconos user interface ui ux hotel flight travel despegar branding app icon icons set
    View Sistema de iconos
    Sistema de iconos
  22. Landing de Destino | Site Mobile decolar new york despegar ux mobile app ui design
    View Landing de Destino | Site Mobile
    Landing de Destino | Site Mobile
  23. Landing de Destino | Desktop decolar despegar new york responsive app ux ui design
    View Landing de Destino | Desktop
    Landing de Destino | Desktop
  24. Customer Journey Map research user map journey servicedesign design ux despegar
    View Customer Journey Map
    Customer Journey Map
Loading more…