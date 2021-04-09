  1. USP/Features Compositions web design composition graphic design icon set iconography icons
    View USP/Features Compositions
    USP/Features Compositions
  2. Rippl Logo Design identity composition graphic design brand design logo design logo branding identity design golden ratio
    View Rippl Logo Design
    Rippl Logo Design
  3. Brand Typography branding font typeface identity graphic design blur gradient typography
    View Brand Typography
    Brand Typography
  4. Boutique Shop Logo Concept #1 boutique logo design outline animal minimal logo identity
    View Boutique Shop Logo Concept #1
    Boutique Shop Logo Concept #1
  5. Studio Service Deck | Design Patty communication design brand design graphic design content deck slide deck content design social media
    Shot Link
    View Studio Service Deck | Design Patty
    Studio Service Deck | Design Patty
  6. Hello World. :) agency studio patterns graphic design
    View Hello World. :)
    Hello World. :)
  7. Studio One-Page Layouts studio portfolio graphic design web design identity brand patterns landing page geometric
    Shot Link
    View Studio One-Page Layouts
    Studio One-Page Layouts
  8. Rippl Logo | Brand Identity graphic design brand design brand identity golden ratio identity logo
    View Rippl Logo | Brand Identity
    Rippl Logo | Brand Identity
  9. Trading Course Landing Page glassmorphism market trading finance web design landing page elearning
    Shot Link
    View Trading Course Landing Page
    Trading Course Landing Page
  10. Watchlist.ly Social Media Deck | Birds of Prey graphic design identity branding content design social media pentagram birds of prey
    View Watchlist.ly Social Media Deck | Birds of Prey
    Watchlist.ly Social Media Deck | Birds of Prey
  11. Watchlist.ly | Social Branding & Content social media instagram netflix batman branding vox media identity brand graphic design graphics netflix and chill pentagram content design
    Shot Link
    View Watchlist.ly | Social Branding & Content
    Watchlist.ly | Social Branding & Content
  12. Rippl | eCommerce Buyer Personas personas planning discovery ux case study customers buyer person user persona persona
    Shot Link
    View Rippl | eCommerce Buyer Personas
    Rippl | eCommerce Buyer Personas
  13. B2B Smart Form customer experience b2b b2b website landing page contact form web design website design calendar schedule meeting
    Shot Link
    View B2B Smart Form
    B2B Smart Form
  14. Error 404 - Page not found design error lost webpage uxdesign visualdesign uidesign colors space home spacex 404 page 404 design
    View Error 404 - Page not found design
    Error 404 - Page not found design
  15. Landing Page Design uidesign designers minimalist landing page typography ui ux food hero image dailyuichallange webpage web
    View Landing Page Design
    Landing Page Design
  16. Sign-Up page design design cards login page web webpage signup sugnup minimal uidesign visual uichallenge dailyui
    View Sign-Up page design
    Sign-Up page design
  17. Personal Website 2017 - Typography & Colors duotones identity portfolio personal website minimal clean landing page gradients
    View Personal Website 2017 - Typography & Colors
    Personal Website 2017 - Typography & Colors
  18. THERE preview | Social Empathy App minimal clean shadows earth profile social feed emoji signup login ux ui
    View THERE preview | Social Empathy App
    THERE preview | Social Empathy App
  19. Personal Website 2017 - Scroll Animation identity animation web design landing page double exposure duotones portfolio personal website motion graphics
    Shot Link
    View Personal Website 2017 - Scroll Animation
    Personal Website 2017 - Scroll Animation
  20. Calculator Design - Day 004 calculator collectui colors daily android ios uidesign uichallenge screen app
    View Calculator Design - Day 004
    Calculator Design - Day 004
  21. Data Components #1 | Vertical Bar Graph landing page data animation gradients bar chart chart graph stats
    Shot Link
    View Data Components #1 | Vertical Bar Graph
    Data Components #1 | Vertical Bar Graph
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Design Patty Studio