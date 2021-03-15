  1. The Foundry - Detroit Waterfront District youtube sketches renders sections plans affordable housing community detroit urban planning urban design architecture competition award winning
    Shot Link
    View The Foundry - Detroit Waterfront District
    The Foundry - Detroit Waterfront District
  2. Playful Pathways Render youtube urban planning teaching kids play urban design architecture
    Shot Link
    View Playful Pathways Render
    Playful Pathways Render
  3. Perth Creative Commons modular render isometric design community affordable housing urban planning urban design architecture
    Shot Link
    View Perth Creative Commons
    Perth Creative Commons
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Design Outsider