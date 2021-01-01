Looking for a Designer?

Hire your next freelancer or full-time creative professional with Dribbble.

Start hiring now

Recent new opportunities

Filters

  1. Graphic Designer

    The Whitney Museum of American Art • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted about 10 hours ago

  2. Digital Product Designer

    Nemedio • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted about 12 hours ago
    Remote Friendly

  3. Interactive Designer

    nate • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted about 16 hours ago

  4. Director of Product Design

    RippleMatch • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted about 20 hours ago

  5. Graphic Designer

    Melange Technologies, Inc • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City, New York
    Posted 1 day ago
    Remote Friendly
  6. 2e6a1a698f44c9635ea8324921b786fa

    Visual Design Manager, Product Design

    Bleacher Report • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    San Francisco, New York, Atlanta
    Posted 1 day ago
    Remote Friendly
  7. D982c72a37c934337207f4b46dd04ad0

    New Games Visual Designer

    Dots • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York City, NY
    Posted 3 days ago

  8. Freelance Digital Designer

    Starfish • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 4 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  9. Manager, Product Design

    Kustomer • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 4 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  10. Senior Graphic Designer

    Galaxy Labs • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 5 days ago

  11. Presentation Designer

    Russell Tobin • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, New York
    Posted 5 days ago

  12. Creative Director

    Ampush • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 5 days ago

  13. Lead Designer

    SageSpot • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 8 days ago

  14. Senior Product Designer

    Grow Therapy • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 10 days ago

  15. Product Designer

    FireHydrant • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 12 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  16. Lead Marketing Designer

    Nulab, Inc. • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted 12 days ago

  17. Designer

    Cadence • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 15 days ago

  18. UI/UX Designer

    Pager • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted 16 days ago
  19. 74ce8e33e8e95e783e407d5c88b1de0e

    Product Designer

    US Mobile • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City, NY
    Posted 16 days ago
    Remote Friendly
  20. 41855e83a7cb4432a52369f0ba25cff4

    Lead Visual Designer

    FΛNTΛSY • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 16 days ago
    Remote Friendly
  21. 41855e83a7cb4432a52369f0ba25cff4

    Lead UX Designer

    FΛNTΛSY • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 16 days ago
    Remote Friendly
  22. Ffa155abf654120268d50ff59e120477

    Lead Product Designer

    Code Climate • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 17 days ago

  23. 3D Designer

    Harper+Scott • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted 17 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  24. Graphic Designer

    Harper+Scott • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted 17 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  25. Marketing Designer

    Proper Cloth • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted 19 days ago
    Remote Friendly
  26. 0712bea2ccadfd2642af79508ebb09aa

    Product Designer

    CBS Sports • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    NYC
    Posted 21 days ago
    Remote Friendly
  27. 0712bea2ccadfd2642af79508ebb09aa

    Lead Product Designer

    CBS Sports • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    NYC
    Posted 21 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  28. Visual Designer

    Curb • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 21 days ago

  29. Principal Product Designer

    Able • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted 23 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  30. Marketing Coordinator

    Five Boroughs Brewing Co. • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    Brooklyn, New York
    Posted 23 days ago

  31. Senior UX Designer

    Rockstar Games • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 24 days ago

  32. Designer, Decorative Piillows

    VCNY Home • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    North Bergen, NJ
    Posted 25 days ago

  33. Lead Product Designer

    Ladders • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 25 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  34. Lead UX Designer

    Lawgeex
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 26 days ago
  35. Aaf6c45b12922384dd623af512dfd472

    Senior Product Designer

    Catch • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 26 days ago

  36. Product Designer

    Bennie • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City, NY
    Posted 27 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  37. Digital Designer

    Beyond Identity • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York, New York
    Posted 28 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  38. Senior UX/UI Product Designer

    SIMON Markets • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 28 days ago

  39. Production Designer

    The Brennan Center for Justice • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 28 days ago

  40. Graphic Designer

    Good Dog • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York Metropolitan Area
    Posted 28 days ago

  41. Graphic Desginer

    Acqu.co • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 28 days ago

  42. Senior Product Designer

    Postlight • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 28 days ago
  43. E279531fa91cc2363b3ce5deb8f1888a

    Senior UX/UI Designer

    Lightmatter • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    NYC
    Posted 29 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  44. Mid/Senior Product Designer

    Clear Street • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York City
    Posted 29 days ago
    Remote Friendly

  45. Designer

    FOODMatch • Full-time
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted 29 days ago

  46. Data-Vis Designer

    RedStream Technology • Contract • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    East Coast US
    Posted 30 days ago
    Remote Friendly
  47. 41855e83a7cb4432a52369f0ba25cff4

    UX Director (Freelance)

    FΛNTΛSY • Freelance • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York, NY
    Posted about 1 month ago
    Remote Friendly

  48. Lead Product Designer

    Reaktor • Full-time • Remote Friendly
    View job Apply now
    New York
    Posted about 2 months ago
    Remote Friendly
Clear Filters