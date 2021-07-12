  1. Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app sport app motion graphics animation scores broadcast fanstore news soccer football euro2020 sport mobileapp uidesign appdesign app ux ui
    1
    Shot Link
    View Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app
    Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app
  2. LaunchYou. Dashboard for the mentoring platform finance interface learning design web app check list courses dark theme webdesign marketing education platform mentor dashboard business ux ui
    1
    View LaunchYou. Dashboard for the mentoring platform
    LaunchYou. Dashboard for the mentoring platform
  3. Optiglo. Portable projector interface netflix hbo film imdb watching tv series details page cinema dark apps filters settings projector smart portable movies design interface ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Optiglo. Portable projector interface
    Optiglo. Portable projector interface
  4. FairShare. Mobile app for the kid's task management application children app mobile app 3d children child ux ui swipes cards task manager tasks kids app app mobile ui ios
    2
    View FairShare. Mobile app for the kid's task management
    FairShare. Mobile app for the kid's task management
Loading more…