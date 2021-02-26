  1. Happy Onam! kerala onam sadhya onasadhya onam ipad art procreate art procreate
    View Happy Onam!
    Happy Onam!
  2. Hope! procreateart hope lettering digital procreate
    View Hope!
    Hope!
  3. TCS Yoga Badges cards ui tcs yoga badge icons illustration badges
    View TCS Yoga Badges
    TCS Yoga Badges
  4. Happy NewYear! nyt illustration ipadsketch sketch art procreate happy new year greetings ny
    View Happy NewYear!
    Happy NewYear!
  5. More Smiles_Oreo cookies oreo illustration art
    View More Smiles_Oreo
    More Smiles_Oreo
  6. Be the change, you want to see in the world - Mahathma Gandhi illustration art procreate lettering quote gandhi
    View Be the change, you want to see in the world - Mahathma Gandhi
    Be the change, you want to see in the world - Mahathma Gandhi
  7. My Tsundoku Visualized! infoviz reading books illustration design dataviz
    View My Tsundoku Visualized!
    My Tsundoku Visualized!
  8. infoviz world languages dataviz design geometric pietmondrian minimalism data infoviz
    View infoviz world languages
    infoviz world languages
  9. 7days / 7cities Visulaization illustration dataviz design infoviz
    View 7days / 7cities Visulaization
    7days / 7cities Visulaization
  10. Petrol Price Tracker 2018 petrolprice data prototyping xd autoanimate adobexd ui
    View Petrol Price Tracker 2018
    Petrol Price Tracker 2018
  11. Icon Set investment cash money fintech minimalism minimal lineicons iconography icons finance
    View Icon Set
    Icon Set
  12. Designer /Developer Ratio infographics datavisualization informtion-visualization dataviz infoviz
    View Designer /Developer Ratio
    Designer /Developer Ratio
  13. 36 Daysoftype A alphanets letters 36daysoftype
    View 36 Daysoftype A
    36 Daysoftype A
  14. Design Language_Vignelli massimo vignelli style design
    View Design Language_Vignelli
    Design Language_Vignelli
  15. Be Good texture details pen practice sketch art lettering type good
    View Be Good
    Be Good
  16. 36 Days Of Type shapes typography practice 36daysoftype 36days lettering type
    View 36 Days Of Type
    36 Days Of Type
  17. To Begin quotes inktober maxims sketch art sayings
    View To Begin
    To Begin
  18. Azim Buildwell Logo construction interiors real-estate logo
    View Azim Buildwell Logo
    Azim Buildwell Logo
  19. Less Is More ludwig-mies-van-der-rohe minimalism minimalist less
    View Less Is More
    Less Is More
  20. Dataviz 100days 004 smiley smile life countries world emoji happiness infoviz information dataviz data
    View Dataviz 100days 004
    Dataviz 100days 004
  21. Dataviz 100days 002 information data visulaization infoviz tea coffee dataviz
    View Dataviz 100days 002
    Dataviz 100days 002
  22. Dataviz 100days 001 100days infoviz design visualization dailydataviz dataviz
    View Dataviz 100days 001
    Dataviz 100days 001
  23. Bezier Love graphic maths geometric lines curves bezier
    View Bezier Love
    Bezier Love
  24. Deadline 01 minimalism minimal symbology symbol deadline abstract
    View Deadline 01
    Deadline 01
Loading more…