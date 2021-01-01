Creative Directors in San Antonio, TX for hire

Twon Pearson

San Antonio, Texas

About Twon Pearson

failures are fairly fascinating.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
Mark Warnick

San Antonio $100-110k (USD)

About Mark Warnick

I run a media company centered on learning how to live life intentionally. Also, I create pillar-driven-content for brands

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • photography
  • product design
Jeffery Lawson

San Antonio, TX $50-60k (USD)

About Jeffery Lawson

Howdy! I was born and raised in the hills of North Carolina. Lover of all things design, nature and doodle related. I am an avid dreamer who has a passion for creating stories and bringing them to life with color and design. I am always ready to explore new styles and mediums and or mixing them to create unique solutions in design. You’ll prob more than likely hear me referencing 80s culture and obsessing over photoshop brushes for making doodles in my free time.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    Motion Media

    2019

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • typography
  • visual design
Andrew Flores

San Antonio, Texas $50-60k (USD)

About Andrew Flores

Illustrator

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Public Alliance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • logo deisgn
  • packaging
  • screen printing
