  1. Hylian shield link legend of zelda shield breath of the wild affinity designer vector illustration
    View Hylian shield
    Hylian shield
  2. Sword and Gems glow sword gem magic vector affinity designer illustration
    View Sword and Gems
    Sword and Gems
  3. Customer Persona Cards affinitydesigner persona ux customer experience stroke vector illustration
    View Customer Persona Cards
    Customer Persona Cards
  4. Flick! delighter ux after effects paper football finger animation illustration
    Shot Link
    View Flick!
    Flick!
  5. Always Be Testing ux testing testing battery face skull animation illustration
    Shot Link
    View Always Be Testing
    Always Be Testing
  6. BERNIE super tuesday bernie politics glasses face animated gif illustration
    Shot Link
    View BERNIE
    BERNIE
  7. Feel the BERN button super tuesday bernie politics glasses face animated gif illustration
    Shot Link
    View Feel the BERN
    Feel the BERN
  8. Title Card WIP email ouroboros wip after effects icons title card illustration animation
    Shot Link
    View Title Card WIP
    Title Card WIP
  9. It's Alive! sticker mule drip stickers illustration animated gif after effects alien nose
    Shot Link
    View It's Alive!
    It's Alive!
  10. Icons! ✏️ offset bad title half-tone icon ui stroke illustration
    Shot Link
    View Icons! ✏️
    Icons! ✏️
  11. Nose picker color picker snot booger after effects rubber hose icon animation illustration
    Shot Link
    View Nose picker
    Nose picker
  12. I run for donuts sprinkles running donuts rubber hose illustration after effects animation
    Shot Link
    View I run for donuts
    I run for donuts
  13. Customer transactions transaction customer tea donate clothes pizza fingers hand bag stroke after effects animation
    Shot Link
    View Customer transactions
    Customer transactions
  14. I run for donuts rubber hose gold bond sugar high tube socks running sprinkles sleeveless belly t short shorts donuts illustration
    View I run for donuts
    I run for donuts
  15. Just another Hamburglar menu after effects animation animated gif hamburglar hamburger ui interface
    Shot Link
    View Just another Hamburglar menu
    Just another Hamburglar menu
  16. Home improvement projects that... home improvement nail hammer beer animated gif animation after effects illustration
    Shot Link
    View Home improvement projects that...
    Home improvement projects that...
  17. Location Location Location boca colorado mountains beer london san francisco new york city illustration
    View Location Location Location
    Location Location Location
  18. Mini Prints arrived! awesome mini prints etsy chris fernandez
    View Mini Prints arrived!
    Mini Prints arrived!
  19. Cheers! more beer hands toast cheers! beer animated gif animation after effects illustration
    Shot Link
    View Cheers!
    Cheers!
  20. Space Cat t-shirt 9 lives meow glasses cat space design cotton bureau t-shirt illustration
    Shot Link
    View Space Cat t-shirt
    Space Cat t-shirt
  21. Pause-Push after effects interface gooey push pause icon ui animation illustration
    Shot Link
    View Pause-Push
    Pause-Push
  22. Kickoff graphic 3 design building half-tone stroke loveland illustration
    View Kickoff graphic 3
    Kickoff graphic 3
  23. Kickoff graphic 2 design building half-tone stroke waltham illustration
    View Kickoff graphic 2
    Kickoff graphic 2
  24. It's Friday! Have some fun people. do do do 8-bit games pixel nintendo mario after effects animation animated gif illustration
    Shot Link
    View It's Friday! Have some fun people.
    It's Friday! Have some fun people.
Loading more…