Bare Tree Media

  1. Lost Time stickerdesign sticker design sticker adobe work from home characteranimation character fun cute character design illustration
    Shot Link
    View Lost Time
    Lost Time
  2. Lunch
    Shot Link
    View Lunch
    Lunch
  3. Coffee animation coffee stickerdesign sticker design sticker workfromhome character animation character adobe digital cute character design illustration
    Shot Link
    View Coffee
    Coffee
  4. Pants Award stickerdesign sticker design drawing cute design adobe work from home animation sticker fun digital illustration
    Shot Link
    View Pants Award
    Pants Award
  5. BOTTPOTB stickerdesign sticker design sticker digital work from home stickers character adobe cute character design animation illustration
    Shot Link
    View BOTTPOTB
    BOTTPOTB
  6. Distractions animation stickerdesign sticker design sticker digital adobe work from home fun cute character design illustration
    Shot Link
    View Distractions
    Distractions
  7. Plants Grow drawing animation sticker design adobe stickerdesign sticker workfromhome character fun cute character design illustration
    Shot Link
    View Plants Grow
    Plants Grow
  8. Working Hard stickerdesign sticker design sticker digital animation work from home character adobe cute character design illustration
    Shot Link
    View Working Hard
    Working Hard
  9. AFK work from home stickerdesign sticker design sticker digital character drawing cute adobe animation illustration
    Shot Link
    View AFK
    AFK
  10. Quitting Time work from home animation design sticker design drawing stickerdesign fun sticker cute adobe digital illustration
    Shot Link
    View Quitting Time
    Quitting Time
  11. Blanket Pile stickerdesign sticker design sticker character fun cute character design digital adobe illustration
    Shot Link
    View Blanket Pile
    Blanket Pile
  12. Star Stretch stickerdesign sticker sticker design character drawing cute character design digital adobe illustration
    Shot Link
    View Star Stretch
    Star Stretch
  13. ZBG Enchatedforest dribbble painting design drawing digital painting digital adobe photoshop illustration
    View ZBG Enchatedforest dribbble
    ZBG Enchatedforest dribbble
  14. UN Safe Sneezing motion character vector illustrator 2d illustration after effects animation 2d animation sneeze personal hygiene coronvirus covid19 united nations
    Shot Link
    View UN Safe Sneezing
    UN Safe Sneezing
  15. UN Stay Home illustration character design illustrator vector after effects character animation animation 2d animation motion home flatten the curve stay home united nations covid19 coronavirus
    Shot Link
    View UN Stay Home
    UN Stay Home
  16. UN Don't Touch Your Face 2d animation after effects illustrator illustration 2d art gifs motion design 2d illustration animation 2d character animation animation covid19 coronavirus united nations
    Shot Link
    View UN Don't Touch Your Face
    UN Don't Touch Your Face
  17. UN Wash Your Hands loop gif characterdesign illustration character animation animation 2d animation coronavirus covid19 wash your hands united nations
    Shot Link
    View UN Wash Your Hands
    UN Wash Your Hands
  18. UN Social Distancing motion design illustration waving character animation vector animation 2danimation un coronavirus covid19 social distancing
    Shot Link
    View UN Social Distancing
    UN Social Distancing
  19. Happy Easter! 2d illustrator aftereffects motion design animation 2d bounce easter egg easter illustration animation
    Shot Link
    View Happy Easter!
    Happy Easter!
  20. Thank you! character characterdesign first responders thankyou design 2d illustration
    View Thank you!
    Thank you!
  21. Social Media Banner for BTM illustrator vector branding design drawing fun cute digital adobe illustration
    View Social Media Banner for BTM
    Social Media Banner for BTM
  22. Delta #SameFlight Twitter Emoji flying delta airplane twitter illustration design emoji
    View Delta #SameFlight Twitter Emoji
    Delta #SameFlight Twitter Emoji
  23. Happy Leap Day! motion character 2d animation after effects vector animation design 2d illustration
    Shot Link
    View Happy Leap Day!
    Happy Leap Day!
  24. Lady and the Tramp Stickers character animation after effects motion disney gif 2d illustration animation sticker
    Shot Link
    View Lady and the Tramp Stickers
    Lady and the Tramp Stickers
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Bare Tree Media