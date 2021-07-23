  1. Dashboard Concept ui glass morphism aurora color simple ux clean crm erp minimal dashboard design
    View Dashboard Concept
    Dashboard Concept
  2. Project Management App forms fields ui color neomorphism simple minimal ux clean design
    View Project Management App
    Project Management App
  3. Onboarding color illustrator illustration concept ui minimal simple ux clean design neomorphism
    View Onboarding
    Onboarding
  4. Course Detail branding web ux minimal simple illustration illustrator clean design education educational education website programming coding
    View Course Detail
    Course Detail
  5. Empty State photoshop simple illustration minimal ux clean design bird illustration illustrator empty screen empty states empty state emptystate empty
    Shot Link
    View Empty State
    Empty State
  6. Page not found! erp dashboard ui dashboad error 4d minimal electricity concept error message error page error 404 page not found simple clean 404 error page 404 error 404 page 404page 404 design
    View Page not found!
    Page not found!
  7. Lifestyle app aurora borealis lifestyle illustration lifestyle celebrations celebration illustrations illustrator gradient clean design avenir typography concept color simple pastel colors pastel glassmorphism aurora
    View Lifestyle app
    Lifestyle app
  8. Product detail page ecommerce photoshop icon concept color minimal ui simple clean ux design
    Shot Link
    View Product detail page
    Product detail page
  9. Learning Management System learn learning learning platform learning management system learning app minimal simple clean ux education app educational education online courses online course online class online classes class courses design lms
    Shot Link
    View Learning Management System
    Learning Management System
  10. Onboarding questionnaire food fun illustration art illustrations minimal simple clean design healthcare healthy fitness app health app mobile app mobile ui mobile onboarding screen onboarding onboarding screens onboarding ui
    View Onboarding
    Onboarding
  11. Website Design kidstheme kids websitestyle webdesign web design websites website typography web photoshop icon concept color minimal simple ui clean ux design
    Shot Link
    View Website Design
    Website Design
  12. Checkout design minimal ecommerce app ecommerce ui ux clean design success success message orders delivery address checkout cart payment
    Shot Link
    View Checkout design
    Checkout design
  13. Ecommerce Website icon concept color shopping website shopping app shopping simple ux clean ecommerce design ecommerce app electric ecommerce design
    View Ecommerce Website
    Ecommerce Website
  14. Responsive design filters social posts ratings reviews responsive design figmadesign concept color minimal simple ux design
    View Responsive design
    Responsive design
  15. Criddle App content streaming movie app movie poster movies app mobile ui mobile app design mobile apps ux social media design socialmedia social network social media mobile app concept color minimal simple ui clean design
    View Criddle App
    Criddle App
  16. Posterity+ App xd design ui simple clean ux design android app design ios app design mobile mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui chat app chatbot schedule scheduling schedule app scheduler messaging
    View Posterity+ App
    Posterity+ App
  17. ERP Dashboard concept ui color minimal simple clean ux design erp dashboard erp software in india erp software erp
    Shot Link
    View ERP Dashboard
    ERP Dashboard
  18. Calendar View promotions concept color minimal simple ui clean ux design calendar view schedule post post schedule planning calendar
    View Calendar View
    Calendar View
  19. Clinic App clinic dashboard dashboard doctor appointment doctor app icons minimal appointments schedule scheduler hospital app clinic app enterprise app enterprise ux simple ui clean ux design saas erp
    View Clinic App
    Clinic App
  20. Clinic app landing page saas app hospital app clinical color minimal simple ui clean ux design doctor app doctor appointment appointments bookings clinic management clinic
    View Clinic app landing page
    Clinic app landing page
  21. Analytics insights icon color minimal concept analytics dashboard analytics chart charts graphs simple ui clean ux design analytics
    View Analytics
    Analytics
  22. Login Page split fold web app website web ui minimal logo concept color character branding brand art app animation animal figma illustration clean ux
    View Login Page
    Login Page
  23. Cardinal Website figma design figma illustrator illustration art illustrations illustration web design concept color minimal simple ui clean ux design
    View Cardinal Website
    Cardinal Website
  24. Building Management App erp design concept color web app design web app erp minimal simple ui clean ux design building management building
    View Building Management App
    Building Management App
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Aufait UX