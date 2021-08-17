  1. Dubai Model Center Website - POC about page official entity gov website gov interface webdesign web design landing page web layout arabic government web arab dubai website ahmed faris ux ui design
    Dubai Model Center Website - POC
  2. Minds Performance Dashboard - POC/2020 dashboard app ui ux ahmed faris remote work digital dashboard template dashboard design dashboard ui dashbord monitoring employee clients poc dashboard website design
    Minds Performance Dashboard - POC/2020
  3. Minds - Outsourcing Company | One Landing Page mena region mena region egypt adobe xd home page one landing page company outsourcing services outsourcing website ahmed faris ux ui design
    Minds - Outsourcing Company | One Landing Page
  4. 👷‍♂️ Jedar Group Landing Page 🏗 Finishing & Contractors contractors finishing wordpress design theme home homepage landing page landing landingpage ui ahmed faris arabic website design wordpress websites web webdesign website design
    👷‍♂️ Jedar Group Landing Page 🏗 Finishing & Contractors
  5. Veranda eCommerce Website Home | Wordpress Template uiux research illustration green fresh woocommerce wordpress theme wordpress webdesign arabic ux design ui page product minimal landing grid ecommence clean
    Veranda eCommerce Website Home | Wordpress Template
  6. Hammaly Transport App
    Hammaly Transport App
  7. 🥘 Internal Sales Portal Website webstore webdesign food sales ecommerce shop webshop web design ipad tablet website web ahmed faris ux ui design
    🥘 Internal Sales Portal Website
  8. Internal Sales Portal - Food Supplier portal products ecommerce sales supplies food and drink food ui ux ahmed faris design
    1
    Internal Sales Portal - Food Supplier
  9. Hammaly - Delivery and shipping (Carrier) shipping transportation uxdesign uidesign mobile ux mobile ui mobile vector ahmed faris illustrate app ux ui design
    Hammaly - Delivery and shipping (Carrier)
  10. Hammaly - Delivery and shipping bike truck delivery truck delivery ahmed faris flow mobile user interface uber clone shipper transportation mobile design mobile ui vector app ux illustration ui design
    Hammaly - Delivery and shipping
  11. Teacher design vector illustrate illustration
    Teacher
  12. CodeAcademy | Free RTL Arabic Landing Page Design | PSD - XD free psd xd freebie uxdesign homepage landing page website design webdesign ahmed website egypt vector arabic ahmed faris illustrate illustration ux ui design
    CodeAcademy | Free RTL Arabic Landing Page Design | PSD - XD
  13. Qarar Portal Revamp UI Design | Ministry of Labor - KSA arabic design rtl arabic revamp web portal website web design ui design
    Qarar Portal Revamp UI Design | Ministry of Labor - KSA
  14. Folosy Feen Landing Page managing money app budget website design mobile app arabic ui-design landing page
    Folosy Feen Landing Page
  15. Promotion Animation GIF from Video manager money wallet ui ux design folosy app anaimation
    Promotion Animation GIF from Video
  16. Folosy APP Design user interface design ux ui application money management folosy feen folosy
    Folosy APP Design
  17. Coming Soon | Free PSD | Arabic Academy UI illustrate web design alfaris designs design ahmed faris arabic academy code user interface ui free psd
    1
    Coming Soon | Free PSD | Arabic Academy UI
  18. Skilled Geek geek illustration illustrate code design designer developer html
    Skilled Geek
  19. Practicing Time geek illustration illustrate developing coding develop code design imac mac
    Practicing Time
  20. Coding illustration geek guy coding illustrate
    Coding
  21. Personal Resume UX/UI Designer design personal resume ui ux designer
    Personal Resume UX/UI Designer
  22. Folosy Feen App | UX Solution ui budget money finance personal mobile app financial solution ux
    Folosy Feen App | UX Solution
  23. Zagazig Meetup dribbble almejarra meetup designers
    Zagazig Meetup
  24. Poster faris ahmed design start you what finish poster
    Poster
