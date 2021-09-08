  1. Georgia Aquarium vector shark whale shark manta ray aquarium wildlife nature animals illustration
  2. Giant Pacific Octopus ocean spot illustration vector octopus aquarium wildlife nature animals illustration
  3. Deck the Halls midcentury modern holiday card christmas card holidays ornaments christmas design illustration
  4. Ice Skaters midcentury modern christmas card holiday card vector ice skating holidays christmas winter illustration
  5. Palm Springs Hikes vector travel outdoors hiking illustrated icons illustration nature wildlife california icon design
  6. Life is a Highway vector illustration vector illustrated map map travel wildlife icon design illustration
  7. Palm Springs Icons desert palm springs california travel illustrated map icon design illustration
  8. Milwaukee Magazine: Health and Wellness editorial illustration exercise health design illustration
  9. Just You and Me: Crocodile and Plovers animal characters character design kid lit art vector illustration wildlife nature animals illustration
  10. Just You and Me: Eel and Wrasse character design kid lit art animal characters vector illustration wildlife nature animals illustration
  11. Just You and Me: Rhinoceros and Oxpecker kid lit art vector illustration character design animal characters wildlife nature animals illustration
  12. Norm's editorial illustration los angeles vector travel graphic design california illustration
  13. LA Nature Fest- Square science birds editorial illustration travel vector california wildlife nature design animals illustration
  14. Googie Icons architecture icons architecture midcentury los angeles icon design california design illustration
  15. Monterey Bay Aquarium Open Sea wildlife nature sea turtle deep sea ocean illustration fish fish illustration aquarium
  16. 404 Buoy aquarium sea lions ocean travel california wildlife nature animals illustration
  17. Snowshoe Hare kidlitart childrens illustration rabbit bunny graphic design vector wildlife nature design animals illustration
  18. Musk Ox science vector wildlife nature design animals illustration
  19. Bosch icon design icons book illustration detective travel los angeles vector graphic design design illustrated map map illustration
  20. The Curbed Guide to Googie los angeles graphic design california vector design midcentury illustrated type typography illustration
  21. Beaver forest woods beaver vector wildlife nature animals illustration
  22. Original Mcdonalds los angeles travel design california vector branding graphic design illustration
  23. Safari Inn googie midcentury travel vector graphic design california design illustration
  24. Bob's Big Boy los angeles midcentury branding travel california icon design graphic design vector illustration
