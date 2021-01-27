  1. Albert app home screen balance simple typography typographic bills ux ui fintech finance clean home mobile app albert
    View Albert app home screen
    Albert app home screen
  2. Albert Genius illustration smart analytics people genius illustration fintech finance clean app albert
    View Albert Genius illustration
    Albert Genius illustration
  3. Albert animations animated icons icons investing piggy bank saving bills mobile illustration ux ui fintech finance clean animation animations app albert
    Shot Link
    View Albert animations
    Albert animations
  4. Albert budget spending infographic mobile ux ui fintech finance clean graphic chart budget app albert
    Shot Link
    View Albert budget
    Albert budget
  5. Genius timeline minimal mobile icons ux ui genius fintech finance clean missions milestones timeline app albert
    Shot Link
    View Genius timeline
    Genius timeline
  6. Albert logo animation animated logo animated type bowtie typography fintech finance clean logotype logo app albert
    Shot Link
    View Albert logo animation
    Albert logo animation
  7. Life is easier with a dog (or cat) by your side saving puppy fintech finance dog app albert illustration
    View Life is easier with a dog (or cat) by your side
    Life is easier with a dog (or cat) by your side
  8. Albert budget cards design branding mobile savings illustration ux ui saving goals fintech finance clean profile app albert
    View Albert budget cards
    Albert budget cards
  9. Cheers to meeting your financial goals drinks cheers glasses illustration ux ui boomerang mimosas fintech finance clean champagne app albert
    Shot Link
    View Cheers to meeting your financial goals
    Cheers to meeting your financial goals
  10. We do the math for you design savings saving web mobile spending money graph ux ui chart goals fintech finance clean budget app albert
    View We do the math for you
    We do the math for you
  11. Albert Investments porfolio plants pie chart sign up investments investing ux ui mobile simple resources personal finance illustration genius fintech finance clean blue app albert
    View Albert Investments
    Albert Investments
  12. Albert Profile ux ui saving goals fintech finance clean profile app albert
    View Albert Profile
    Albert Profile
  13. Grow your money envelope mail cash illustration dollar money fintech finance clean leaves plants app albert
    View Grow your money
    Grow your money
  14. Can I retire at Coachella? sun palm trees beach coachella ux ui mobile illustration fintech finance clean retirement app albert
    View Can I retire at Coachella?
    Can I retire at Coachella?
  15. You’ve got a friend in Albert mobile rocket unicorns ux ui ice cream reward fintech finance clean referral friend app albert
    View You’ve got a friend in Albert
    You’ve got a friend in Albert
  16. With Albert, you can weather any storm albert app umbrella icon ux ui plant thunder fintech finance clean rain app albert
    View With Albert, you can weather any storm
    With Albert, you can weather any storm
  17. Ice cream and unicorns are a girls best friend mobile rocket unicorns ux ui ice cream reward fintech finance clean friend app albert
    View Ice cream and unicorns are a girls best friend
    Ice cream and unicorns are a girls best friend
  18. Albert Instant cash flow mobile illustration ux ui instant goals fintech finance clean cash app albert
    View Albert Instant
    Albert Instant
  19. Albert Savings mobile ux ui saving goals fintech finance clean savings app albert
    View Albert Savings
    Albert Savings
  20. Saving gets you real treasure design vector mobile illustration ux ui saving treasure chest fintech finance clean treasure app albert
    Shot Link
    View Saving gets you real treasure
    Saving gets you real treasure
  21. Albert website illustration clean typography blue finance fintech web web design website albert
    View Albert website
    Albert website
  22. Animated icons money coin sparkles motion illustration piggy bank pig scissors gears plant bank bills work invest save finance icons icon set animation
    Shot Link
    View Animated icons
    Animated icons
  23. Albert Investments albert app app portfolio stock chart clean investing investments invest finance fintech albert
    View Albert Investments
    Albert Investments
  24. Share ♥︎ heart blue albert finance fintech social illustration animation like share
    Shot Link
    View Share ♥︎
    Share ♥︎
Loading more…