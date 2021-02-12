  1. Work page between devices visual design principle for mac principleapp figma apple imac typography portfolio site portfolio animation webdesign responsive website responsive motion simple clean app minimal ui ux
    Shot Link
    View Work page between devices
    Work page between devices
  2. Widgets done right! simple design clean animation android ios app minimal ui ux
    Shot Link
    View Widgets done right!
    Widgets done right!
  3. Filter play flat simple clean minimal ui ux app design ios ecommerce fashion filter
    View Filter play
    Filter play
  4. Guided fashion shopping shopping fashion figma interaction design motion design motion design clean android animation ios app minimal ui ux
    Shot Link
    View Guided fashion shopping
    Guided fashion shopping
  5. Fashion store catalog figma interaction modern simple clean flat design minimal ecommerce ui ux app fashion
    View Fashion store catalog
    Fashion store catalog
  6. Catalog page interactions muzli dribbble best shot force touch clean design shopping mobile app blackandwhite visual concept filter app clean ui ux animation shopping app ecommerce motion design interaction minimal
    Shot Link
    View Catalog page interactions
    Catalog page interactions
  7. Fashion catalog | e-commerce shop shopping product design interaction design dress filters interaction clean android ios app minimal ux fashion ecommerce
    View Fashion catalog | e-commerce
    Fashion catalog | e-commerce
  8. Banking - components home page feed design system clean ux ios app banking components
    View Banking - components
    Banking - components
  9. Banking - saving group plans clean simple flat interaction design app ios ux minimal ui
    View Banking - saving group plans
    Banking - saving group plans
  10. Electric scooter app
    Shot Link
    View Electric scooter app
    Electric scooter app
  11. Banking clean design ux app ui minimal
    View Banking
    Banking
  12. 2018 dribbble top4shots 2019 animation app design ui ux minimal
    View 2018
    2018
  13. Fashion Shaker - Zalando Hackweek project
    Shot Link
    View Fashion Shaker - Zalando Hackweek project
    Fashion Shaker - Zalando Hackweek project
  14. Feed and More pages typography design clean app minimal ux
    View Feed and More pages
    Feed and More pages
  15. Conversational search and command ui smart conversational future google ml ai simple search bot cui ui
    Shot Link
    View Conversational search and command ui
    Conversational search and command ui
  16. Tips / Onboarding ride icons minimal transport app android ios tips walkthrough onboarding
    View Tips / Onboarding
    Tips / Onboarding
  17. Rent a scooter - WIP transport android ix ui ux minimal clean ios app
    View Rent a scooter - WIP
    Rent a scooter - WIP
  18. Rent an electric scooter ix ui ux minimal clean ios public transport nyc scooter rent
    View Rent an electric scooter
    Rent an electric scooter
  19. Connect with people ix minimal android app ios11 iphonex iphone8 ux ui chat people social
    View Connect with people
    Connect with people
  20. The best shall prevail - WIP design android ios11 app menu minimal ux ui wip
    View The best shall prevail - WIP
    The best shall prevail - WIP
  21. Rewards Page ui ux typography minimal app gold iphonex ios11 points rewards
    View Rewards Page
    Rewards Page
  22. Jukebox Playlist typography green gradient android app ios minimal ux ui jukebox player playlist
    View Jukebox Playlist
    Jukebox Playlist
  23. The Cafe App xd design food android ios app typography minimal ux ui cafe
    View The Cafe App
    The Cafe App
  24. Child Activity Emoji Chart children app wip android ios white emoji minimal ui ux stats chart
    View Child Activity Emoji Chart
    Child Activity Emoji Chart
Loading more…