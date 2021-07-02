  1. Screen Time App for iOS clean minimal typography app design ux ui
    View Screen Time App for iOS
    Screen Time App for iOS
  2. Portfolio 2021 minimal redesign clean dark theme dark mode typography figma portfolio app design ux ui
    View Portfolio 2021
    Portfolio 2021
  3. calculator UI apple ios dailyui clean minimal typography app design ux ui
    View calculator UI
    calculator UI
  4. The all new samespace.com landing page sass web redesign branding ui designer mumbai clean typography app design ux ui
    View The all new samespace.com
    The all new samespace.com
  5. Checkout UI ui designer mumbai ios dailyui clean typography minimal app design ux ui
    View Checkout UI
    Checkout UI
  6. Signup for Spotify redesign apple ios dailyui typography minimal app design ux ui
    View Signup for Spotify
    Signup for Spotify
  7. iShuffle chrome extension chrome soundcloud spotify apple clean typography minimal app design ux ui
    View iShuffle
    iShuffle
  8. Spotify player music spotify motion reactjs dailyui flat icon clean typography minimal app design ux ui
    View Spotify player
    Spotify player
  9. Top 4 From 2018 😊 dailyui icon flat 2018 apple redesign ui designer mumbai ios clean typography minimal app design ux ui
    View Top 4 From 2018 😊
    Top 4 From 2018 😊
  10. Introducing Call-Request™ type mobile social minimalist apple redesign branding ui designer mumbai ios flat vector logo clean typography minimal app design ux ui
    View Introducing Call-Request™
    Introducing Call-Request™
  11. Like Button interaction in adobe XD prototype adobe xd animated minimal design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Like Button interaction in adobe XD
    Like Button interaction in adobe XD
  12. Dribble Plugins Panel with Dark theme madewithadobexd adobe app dark minimal interaction animation design ux ui adobexd
    View Dribble Plugins Panel with Dark theme
    Dribble Plugins Panel with Dark theme
  13. Shopping App UI type social minimalist apple ui designer mumbai ios dailyui flat minimal icon clean typography app design ux ui
    View Shopping App UI
    Shopping App UI
  14. Exploring Typography - 2 web vector icon flat app minimal clean typography design ux ui
    View Exploring Typography - 2
    Exploring Typography - 2
  15. Exploring Typography - 1 social minimalist dailyui type apple web branding flat icon clean ui designer mumbai minimal app typography design ux ui
    View Exploring Typography - 1
    Exploring Typography - 1
  16. Landing page type flat typography clean minimal web design ux ui
    View Landing page
    Landing page
  17. Sign Up typography app ios minimal signup dailyui design ux ui
    View Sign Up
    Sign Up
  18. Product Page web shop card product minimal flat fashion e-commerce ecommerce daily100 cart
    View Product Page
    Product Page
  19. App Analytics Dashboard contest adobexduikit clean redesign minimal typography website app dailyui design ux ui
    View App Analytics Dashboard
    App Analytics Dashboard
  20. #SPACEDchallenge spacedchallenge. ui designer mumbai movie typography web netflix app redesign daily design ux ui
    View #SPACEDchallenge
    #SPACEDchallenge
  21. Create Campaign clean table redesign minimal typography website app dailyui design ux ui
    View Create Campaign
    Create Campaign
  22. Netflix Web Experience - Hero Section ui designer mumbai movie typography web netflix app redesign daily design ux ui
    View Netflix Web Experience - Hero Section
    Netflix Web Experience - Hero Section
  23. Music Web App marketing clean minimal webapp dailyui designer design ux ui
    View Music Web App
    Music Web App
  24. Invite Influencers daily ui ui designer mumbai table web flat ux icon typography ui design
    View Invite Influencers
    Invite Influencers
Loading more…