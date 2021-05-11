  1. Org Switcher + Super Admin principle figma child parent animation gif ixd ui ux slide admin super account switch switcher orginization
    Shot Link
    View Org Switcher + Super Admin
    Org Switcher + Super Admin
  2. Date/Time Picker Documentation notes ui ux animation gif interaction icon input calendar picker time date
    Shot Link
    View Date/Time Picker Documentation
    Date/Time Picker Documentation
  3. Date & Time Picker - Early Prototype picker time date animation gif interaction ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Date & Time Picker - Early Prototype
    Date & Time Picker - Early Prototype
  4. Date / Time Picker UX Update picker time date ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Date / Time Picker UX Update
    Date / Time Picker UX Update
  5. Timeline - Open & Close IxD histogram timeline bar graph data responsive close open panel gif ux ui ixd animation interaction
    Shot Link
    View Timeline - Open & Close IxD
    Timeline - Open & Close IxD
  6. Behold! An Early Histogram Mockup! dropdown multiselect tooltip product design mockup chart graph bar panel visualization data product interaction design ux ui
    View Behold! An Early Histogram Mockup!
    Behold! An Early Histogram Mockup!
  7. Histogram Interaction Prototype prototype illustration minimal app vector interaction animation motion gif animation design interaction ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Histogram Interaction Prototype
    Histogram Interaction Prototype
  8. I... don't even know it looks cool design ux ui
    View I... don't even know it looks cool
    I... don't even know it looks cool
  9. LogDNA Homepage Presentation identity branding page landing ux ui design web website concept homepage website
    Shot Link
    View LogDNA Homepage Presentation
    LogDNA Homepage Presentation
  10. Homepage Idea identity branding page landing ux ui design web homepage
    Shot Link
    View Homepage Idea
    Homepage Idea
  11. Mobile Vibes mobile branding identity page landing ux ui design web
    Shot Link
    View Mobile Vibes
    Mobile Vibes
  12. Microsite Site Concept minimal typography landing illustration ux logo design web website devops log app mobile
    View Microsite Site Concept
    Microsite Site Concept
  13. LogDNA Marketing & Visual Identity Exploration typography interaction identity page landing ux illustration design ui web
    Shot Link
    View LogDNA Marketing & Visual Identity Exploration
    LogDNA Marketing & Visual Identity Exploration
  14. Honest Product marketing minimal app identity branding landing interaction 3d mockup product typography illustration ux ui marketing website
    Shot Link
    View Honest Product marketing
    Honest Product marketing
  15. Responsive Homepage ios hero navigation product illustration identity branding landing design ux ui web
    View Responsive Homepage
    Responsive Homepage
  16. Pricing Page - Phone (Responsive) landing overlay modal trial mockups iphone hero illustration page pricing page pricing design web responsive phone mobile ios ux ui card
    View Pricing Page - Phone (Responsive)
    Pricing Page - Phone (Responsive)
  17. Pricing - Desktop chill soft relax hover buttons pill copy hero illustration hexagon grid page pricing ux ui card layout design web
    View Pricing - Desktop
    Pricing - Desktop
  18. Alerts Desktop + Mobile web design website desktop ios integrations pager duty slack alerts devops lines log mockup product illustration hero section landing page marketing
    View Alerts Desktop + Mobile
    Alerts Desktop + Mobile
  19. Mobile Blog Grid Mockup illustration ux reading responsive phone ios blog mobile
    Shot Link
    View Mobile Blog Grid Mockup
    Mobile Blog Grid Mockup
  20. Homepage but like, on a phone. mobile website ios phone mobile identity branding page landing ux ui design web
    Shot Link
    View Homepage but like, on a phone.
    Homepage but like, on a phone.
  21. Sophisticated Button design button gif animation interaction ux ui web
    Shot Link
    View Sophisticated Button
    Sophisticated Button
  22. Sign Up Prototype v4 animation gif interaction page landing design web ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Sign Up Prototype v4
    Sign Up Prototype v4
  23. Sign Up Form Interactions identity gif page landing design animation ux interaction ui web
    Shot Link
    View Sign Up Form Interactions
    Sign Up Form Interactions
  24. Sign Up Page typography identity branding interaction page ux illustration ui design web
    Shot Link
    View Sign Up Page
    Sign Up Page
Loading more…