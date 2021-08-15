  1. Netflix Data Science Tools data products dashboard applications tools data visualization data science data
    View Netflix Data Science Tools
    Netflix Data Science Tools
  2. Uber New Years Eve Dashboard data platform data exploration insights data visualization darkmode tool monitoring realtime
    View Uber New Years Eve Dashboard
    Uber New Years Eve Dashboard
  3. Uber Growth Dashboard growth data application design monitoring reporting dashboard visualizations data platform
    View Uber Growth Dashboard
    Uber Growth Dashboard
  4. Uber Remote Assist darkmode application design desktop application tool realtime monitoring operation autonomous vehicles assistance control remote
    View Uber Remote Assist
    Uber Remote Assist
  5. Uber Trend Visualizer data exploration insights markers annotation comparison data platform data analysis charts visualization forecasting trend data
    View Uber Trend Visualizer
    Uber Trend Visualizer
  6. Uber Chartbuilder data platform monitoring finance operation reporting dashboard data exploration application tool data charts visualizations editor builder chart
    View Uber Chartbuilder
    Uber Chartbuilder
  7. Uber Querybuilder explorations reports data platform data warehouse data analysis sql application tool editor query
    View Uber Querybuilder
    Uber Querybuilder
  8. Uber Data Summary tool application realtime data analytics data visualization charts reporting monitoring operation finance dashboard data
    View Uber Data Summary
    Uber Data Summary
  9. Uber Scenario Editor for Autonomous Vehicle Testings sandbox playback platform testing autonomous vehicles tools desktop application desktop editor simulation
    View Uber Scenario Editor for Autonomous Vehicle Testings
    Uber Scenario Editor for Autonomous Vehicle Testings
  10. Uber Operator Control Center panels data center dashboard autonomous vehicles desktop application desktop tool monitoring operations realtime
    View Uber Operator Control Center
    Uber Operator Control Center
  11. Uber Data Visualization guidelines standardization viz data visualization reporting graphs color charts analytics
    View Uber Data Visualization
    Uber Data Visualization
  12. Uber Map Visualization dataviz data visualization big data map visualization minimal data complex clean
    View Uber Map Visualization
    Uber Map Visualization
  13. IT Finance Dashboard dashboard analytics darkmode dataviz annotations charts cards application enterprise data finance
    View IT Finance Dashboard
    IT Finance Dashboard
  14. Trade Platform Navigation darkmode navigation trading platform financial forex currency slide table layout application responsive
    View Trade Platform Navigation
    Trade Platform Navigation
  15. Platform Trade Entry darkmode trade forex mobile application responsive toggle textfield tabs ui design currency
    View Platform Trade Entry
    Platform Trade Entry
  16. Amazon Appstore Homescreen darkmode amazon appstore apps cards recommendation android mobile ux ui design presentation
    View Amazon Appstore Homescreen
    Amazon Appstore Homescreen
  17. Open Position darkmode table tabs trade finance forex application responsive lists charting dataviz graph
    View Open Position
    Open Position
  18. Amazon Appstore My Apps darkmode amazon appstore design cards application cloud device mobile android ux ui
    View Amazon Appstore My Apps
    Amazon Appstore My Apps
  19. Account Allocation dataviz chart graph finance account allocation dashboard stats forex trading minimalist
    View Account Allocation
    Account Allocation
  20. Detected Open Trade wireframe anatomy userflow application forex trading currency accordion ui ux design finance
    View Detected Open Trade
    Detected Open Trade
  21. Trade Entry darkmode trade forex mobile numpad toggle textfield tabs ux ui design currency
    View Trade Entry
    Trade Entry
  22. Live Rate Screen chart graph dataviz currency forex live application time toggle ux ui design
    View Live Rate Screen
    Live Rate Screen
  23. Chart Option Interaction wireframe interaction userflow mobile trading forex finance charting ux ui options minimalist
    View Chart Option Interaction
    Chart Option Interaction
  24. Trade Settled Screen confirmation trading forex currency app trader module light card minimalist finance design
    View Trade Settled Screen
    Trade Settled Screen
Loading more…