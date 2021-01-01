  1. Footprint App — Action sustainable statistics mobile app mobile minimal level interface green gaming gamification footprint flat design climate change clean calendar bottom sheet badge app design app
    Shot Link
    View Footprint App — Action
    Footprint App — Action
  2. Footprint App — Onboarding onboarding sustainable statistics mobile minimal level interface green gaming gamification footprint flat design climate change clean calendar bottom sheet badge app design app
    Shot Link
    View Footprint App — Onboarding
    Footprint App — Onboarding
  3. Hire Photographer App flat icon 2d sketch filter rating chat photography freelancer flatdesign app design app ux
    View Hire Photographer App
    Hire Photographer App
  4. Footprint App — Dialogs items sustainable mobile app mobile minimal level interface green gaming gamification footprint flat design climate change clean notification dialog bottom sheet app design app
    View Footprint App — Dialogs
    Footprint App — Dialogs
  5. Footprint App － Overview climate change footprint green sustainable level mobile app interface gamification gaming clean statistics calendar badge app design design bottom sheet mobile flat app minimal
    View Footprint App － Overview
    Footprint App － Overview
  6. MushroomKingdom - Onboarding vector vectorart illustration fox ui onboarding illustration onboarding screen
    Shot Link
    View MushroomKingdom - Onboarding
    MushroomKingdom - Onboarding
  7. Planning Poker / Scrum Poker Cards paper light minimalism modern infographic illustration graphics geometric flat graphicdesign color art numbers print poker cards agile scrum scrum poker planning poker
    Shot Link
    View Planning Poker / Scrum Poker Cards
    Planning Poker / Scrum Poker Cards
  8. Angular Icons outline identity iconography custom brand identity black and white black angular abstract minimal flat vector branding iconset icon set icons icon
    View Angular Icons
    Angular Icons
  9. Places App | San Francisco icon app design ios san francisco weekly ux design ux ui travel tourism sightseeing product design places photography mobile minimal interface interaction city app
    View Places App | San Francisco
    Places App | San Francisco
  10. Places App | Prototype ux design video product design photography motion interface sightseeing tourism travel interaction city places minimal motion design prototype animation mobile ux ui app
    Shot Link
    View Places App | Prototype
    Places App | Prototype
  11. Christmas Winter Wonderland sketch minimal green graphic house flatdesign flat designer snow colorful color artwork art christmas tree christmas web ux ui design illustration
    View Christmas Winter Wonderland
    Christmas Winter Wonderland
  12. Fuel App | Dark Mode dark mode dark app bottom sheet design filter flat gas gas station graph ios list map minimal mobile red typography ui ux fuel
    View Fuel App | Dark Mode
    Fuel App | Dark Mode
  13. Fuel App | Light Mode icon fuel ux ui typography red mobile minimal map list ios graph gas station gas flat filter design bottom sheet app
    View Fuel App | Light Mode
    Fuel App | Light Mode
  14. Fuel App | Prototype red ios filter analytics graph list gas gas station mobile fuel bottom sheet map minimal flat animation app ux typography ui design
    Shot Link
    View Fuel App | Prototype
    Fuel App | Prototype
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
JamitLabs