  1. Communication Guide graphic design publication design giving days guide
    Shot Link
    View Communication Guide
    Communication Guide
  2. Donor Stewardship Illustrations donations donors illos illustrations
    View Donor Stewardship Illustrations
    Donor Stewardship Illustrations
  3. Multiview Ad Campaign Graphics illustration art multiview marketing design ad design marketing marketing illustration illustration ad
    Shot Link
    View Multiview Ad Campaign Graphics
    Multiview Ad Campaign Graphics
  4. PWC Gives Branding giving day type type logo giving logo logo design identity design web design branding graphic design
    Shot Link
    View PWC Gives Branding
    PWC Gives Branding
  5. 5 Tips for Fundraising During a Crisis covid crisis giving fundraising vector illustration branding graphic design social media design social media infographic
    Shot Link
    View 5 Tips for Fundraising During a Crisis
    5 Tips for Fundraising During a Crisis
  6. Layers of Love Giving Day Logo Design branding and identity vector illustration logo logo design identity design web design branding graphic design
    Shot Link
    View Layers of Love Giving Day Logo Design
    Layers of Love Giving Day Logo Design
  7. GiveGab Giving Day Profile Redesign profile design web interface ui ux ux ui web design graphicdesign design redesign concept redesign
    Shot Link
    View GiveGab Giving Day Profile Redesign
    GiveGab Giving Day Profile Redesign
  8. St. Andrew's Day of Giving logo logodesign graphicdesign design identity branding and identity branding giving
    View St. Andrew's Day of Giving
    St. Andrew's Day of Giving
  9. GiveGab CASE Magazine Ad identity graphic design marketing design branding ad advertising magazine ad
    Shot Link
    View GiveGab CASE Magazine Ad
    GiveGab CASE Magazine Ad
  10. CASE x GiveGab Advertisement branding logo collab marketing ad design design graphic design advertising
    View CASE x GiveGab Advertisement
    CASE x GiveGab Advertisement
  11. The Gift Goes On for Essentia Health giving logo identity logo design web design branding graphic design
    Shot Link
    View The Gift Goes On for Essentia Health
    The Gift Goes On for Essentia Health
  12. GiveGab Illustrations philanthropy volunteering illustration digital digital art drawing illustrator illustration
    Shot Link
    View GiveGab Illustrations
    GiveGab Illustrations
  13. Schuylkill Gives Logo and Branding vector nonprofits design web design webdesign graphic design logo design giving giving day identity identity design branding and identity branding logo
    Shot Link
    View Schuylkill Gives Logo and Branding
    Schuylkill Gives Logo and Branding
  14. GiveGab's Year In Review and Holiday Card design graphic design stats corporate branding branding illustration typography year in review inforgraphic holiday card
    Shot Link
    View GiveGab's Year In Review and Holiday Card
    GiveGab's Year In Review and Holiday Card
  15. One Day All In Logo Design web design branding logo designs graphic design giving day identity logo logo design
    View One Day All In Logo Design
    One Day All In Logo Design
  16. The Philanthropy Hub Logo and Branding branding and identity logo design web design graphic design branding design desgin logo branding identity design identity
    View The Philanthropy Hub Logo and Branding
    The Philanthropy Hub Logo and Branding
  17. GiveGab New Landing Page Design landing page gif web designer branding identity graphic design web design
    Shot Link
    View GiveGab New Landing Page Design
    GiveGab New Landing Page Design
  18. Give Local 757!™ Identity Redesign vector identity branding graphic design logo design logo redesign
    View Give Local 757!™ Identity Redesign
    Give Local 757!™ Identity Redesign
  19. #GivingTuesday: The Nonprofit Guide to Giving Day Success ebook book design book cover graphic design ebooks ebook cover ebook design ebook
    View #GivingTuesday: The Nonprofit Guide to Giving Day Success ebook
    #GivingTuesday: The Nonprofit Guide to Giving Day Success ebook
  20. GiveGab Team Page about us team page html css html design web design branding graphic design
    View GiveGab Team Page
    GiveGab Team Page
  21. #Giving2UCDay Logo Design design giving web design graphic design event university giving tuesday logo design branding and identity branding logo
    View #Giving2UCDay Logo Design
    #Giving2UCDay Logo Design
  22. #BowOnPoe Giving Day Branding illustration vector identity design university website identity logo design design giving web design branding graphic design
    View #BowOnPoe Giving Day Branding
    #BowOnPoe Giving Day Branding
  23. #GivingTuesday on GiveGab logo designs logo design identity branding website design website
    Shot Link
    View #GivingTuesday on GiveGab
    #GivingTuesday on GiveGab
  24. Nonprofit Leaders Forum Tshirt and Notebook Design branding typography graphic design merch design merch notebook tshirt
    View Nonprofit Leaders Forum Tshirt and Notebook Design
    Nonprofit Leaders Forum Tshirt and Notebook Design
Loading more…