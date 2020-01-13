Andrea Jelić Zagreb - Centar, Croatia
Young creative from Zagreb 🙋🏻Available for freelance work - contact: andrea1jelic@gmail.comPro More
-
Foundation Cosmetics Website — Hi guys, Here is a full view of the Foundation Cosmetics Website. It is a simple concept of how can a Cosmetics Website look modern and cool with some simple elements, like modern typography, nice photography and a lot of white space. Tell me what do you think!👇🏻
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Foundation Cosmetics Header — Hey people 🙋🏻 Some fresh work 😊 This is a Foundation Cosmetics Website. It is a simple concept of how can a Cosmetics Website look modern and cool with some simple elements, like modern typography, nice photography and a lot of white space. Tell me what do you think!👇🏻
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Loewe Header Slider Concept — Hey Guys, This is a Website Header Slider Concept for Perfumes Loewe. I tried to make an elegant look and feel by combining contrast typography between headline and text. Also, some nice pastel colors with great photography combined using white space resulted in a nice minimal feel of the Loewe Web Header. Hope you like it! :)
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Seahawk Team Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Seahawk Team Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Seahawk Team Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
-
Andrea Jelić Pro
← Prev Next →
Loading more…