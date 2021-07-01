  1. Butterfly, butterfly Where you gonna go tonight? bugs bug flying butterflys antenna chartreuse purple design vector branding illustration butterfly
  2. TactiLogix Pattern vector typography icon abstract logo design chevron arrow monogram tx monogram tx x t pattern
  3. TactiLogix Logo logo design branding vector icon arrow chevron typogaphy angular strong gear logic tactical x t tx monogram
  4. absorbD3 Pattern vector illustration icon abstract logo design branding sun rays sunrise brand asset sun ray sun pattern
  5. absorbD3 wordmark typography icon abstract logo design vector illustration sunshine sunrays rays sun wordmark logo wordmark
  6. absorbD3 geometric icon design vector branding illustration logo design octagon carbon ring carbon rays sun abstract logo
  7. Portia typography design branding logo r wordmark logo wordmark
  8. Unda' 200 Club Badge 200cc icon logo tuningforks tuning lockup typography design vector illustration motorcycle patch badge skull
  9. Seasons Prints grape wave sunflowers star stars coffee tea woodland pinecone star anise cinnamon pie pumpkin sunflower dragon fly autumn winter summer spring fall
  10. Squirrel squirrels squirrel logo shapes circles autumn fall woods animal woodland critter geometric icon logo design abstract vector illustration branding squirrel
  11. The Time of Wildflowers abstract design illustration vector vine flower parks poster flowers
  12. You Go Girl pattern icon design branding illustration girl you go celebration confetti megaphone
  13. Don't Quit, Do It typography design branding type
  14. Silence Is Violence nopeace nojustice justice defundpolice community protest silenceisviolence
  15. Student Legal Services Stickers type lockup design illustration branding lockup typography justice gavel minnesota legal services student university logo stickers sticker
  16. Winter Stamp stamp illustration vector ornaments star tea pine winter ornament pinecone
  17. Summer Stamp icon design illustration vector branding grapes geometric illustration geometric abstract sunflower ice cube lemonade waves water grape
  18. Autumn Stamp design abstract illustration branding vector geometric illustration geometric gord pumpkin star anise mulled wine cinnamon pie stamp fall print
  19. Spring Stamp icon design abstract vector illustration logo print design dragonfly tulip butterfly flower spring stamp print
  20. New Leaf Wellness continuous line health coach life coach health listening ear illustration pattern icon design abstract vector branding logo new leaf wellness leaf wellness new leaf new
  21. Orpheus Music Project music project design abstract branding vector extending lines wordmark geometric opera orpheus logo music
  22. AG Monogram design icon branding logo illustration vector abstract gif pattern print monogram ag
  23. Hands Pattern pattern hands
  24. Women Prison Book Project Logo icon abstract illustration vector branding logo path bird book
