Rick Barker

  1. Wild Side Tavern Branding Exploration logo design vector art mono line logo illustration branding print
    Shot Link
    View Wild Side Tavern Branding Exploration
    Wild Side Tavern Branding Exploration
  2. BNI Dribbble Presentation 10/8/20 logo design print branding logo
    Shot Link
    View BNI Dribbble Presentation 10/8/20
    BNI Dribbble Presentation 10/8/20
  3. 603 / Keene - Apparel Graphics Board lettering screen printing keene 603 new hampshire new england typography apparel graphics print
    View 603 / Keene - Apparel Graphics Board
    603 / Keene - Apparel Graphics Board
  4. Quickies & Exploration Board logo monogram lettering typography illustration print branding
    View Quickies & Exploration Board
    Quickies & Exploration Board
  5. Manchester N.H. Apparel Graphics new england screen printing halftones city new hampshire apparel graphic branding print
    Shot Link
    View Manchester N.H. Apparel Graphics
    Manchester N.H. Apparel Graphics
  6. Painted Pony - Concepts illustration vintage horse brandmark logo print branding
    Shot Link
    View Painted Pony - Concepts
    Painted Pony - Concepts
  7. Historic New Hampshire & New England halftones screen printing new england new hampshire apparel graphics print
    Shot Link
    View Historic New Hampshire & New England
    Historic New Hampshire & New England
  8. Mythos Studio - Art from the Ether eyes swords earth illustration print logo branding
    Shot Link
    View Mythos Studio - Art from the Ether
    Mythos Studio - Art from the Ether
  9. Main Street Mile - Round 2 branding event branding logo sports athletics road race apparel graphics illustration print
    Shot Link
    View Main Street Mile - Round 2
    Main Street Mile - Round 2
  10. Main Street Mile - Branding Exploration logo design road race community athletics event badge vector illustration print logo
    1
    Shot Link
    View Main Street Mile - Branding Exploration
    Main Street Mile - Branding Exploration
  11. NOREAST CLOTHING CO geometric pine cone apparel new england branding print logo
    View NOREAST CLOTHING CO
    NOREAST CLOTHING CO
  12. TCL - Balloon Fiesta apparel graphics desert new mexico nature balloon western illustration logo print
    View TCL - Balloon Fiesta
    TCL - Balloon Fiesta
  13. Boundless - Technique Experiment logotype camping forest mountain new hampshire new england trees nature print logo
    View Boundless - Technique Experiment
    Boundless - Technique Experiment
  14. TCL Rocks 1.0 illustration screen print apparel graphic badge logo print
    View TCL Rocks 1.0
    TCL Rocks 1.0
  15. Monoline N.H. Badges mountains snomobile atv motorcycle print illustration patch badge
    View Monoline N.H. Badges
    Monoline N.H. Badges
  16. KF - JFF - 2019 new hampshire festival event fireworks van vw apparel design badge illustration brand mark logo
    View KF - JFF - 2019
    KF - JFF - 2019
  17. IKA 2019 Concept 2.1 competition lumberjack apparel graphic badge vintage macot brand mark logo
    View IKA 2019 Concept 2.1
    IKA 2019 Concept 2.1
  18. TCL - Alternates new hampshire mountain tree camping hiking camper truck nature apparel graphic illustration mark badge
    View TCL - Alternates
    TCL - Alternates
  19. Scenic Camper Apparel Graphic new hampshire new england mountain tree fire truck camper camping nature outdoors apparel badge graphic
    1
    View Scenic Camper Apparel Graphic
    Scenic Camper Apparel Graphic
  20. Monoline Vehicles 1.4 four wheeler 4x4 motorcycle bike suv graphic illustration geometric modern flat icon automobile
    View Monoline Vehicles 1.4
    Monoline Vehicles 1.4
  21. DL Tennis club sport town branding apparel graphic badge tennis mark logo
    View DL Tennis
    DL Tennis
  22. Monoline Vehicles 1.3 snow modern flat illustration automobile bug vw car bike motorcycle snomobile
    1
    View Monoline Vehicles 1.3
    Monoline Vehicles 1.3
  23. Monoline Vehicles 1.2 vector illustration car modern flat vehicle icon
    1
    View Monoline Vehicles 1.2
    Monoline Vehicles 1.2
  24. Monoline Vehicles 1.1 machine illustration ford subaru vehicle flat modern icon monoline automobile car
    1
    View Monoline Vehicles 1.1
    Monoline Vehicles 1.1
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Rick Barker