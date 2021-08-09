  1. Pluto XR Layer objects design 3d ui space ux webvr webxr ar xr vr
  2. Flat to 3D hover transition geometry transition interactive website ar vr gradient illustration shape animation hover 3d 2d flat
  3. Pluto billboard posters ar xr vr 3d tech icon marketing logo billboard posters identity branding
  4. Pluto 2D logo logomark shape geometric illustrator minimal tech flat branding logo
  5. Pluto brand posters gradient geometry flat icon 3d poster brand
  6. Pluto spatial object virtual reality ar icon geometry sphere shape 3d spatial object logo
  7. Pluto mobile site ar vr interactive spiral 3d ui website mobile
  8. Pluto spatial website ui grid animation 3d spatial webvr ar vr webxr
  9. Open position: Senior UX Designer / Experience Designer experiencedesign uxdesigner hiring
  10. Proxy Health - marketing website app solution pandemic vaccines paperless identity health trend gradient dark black scroll website marketing
  11. Proxy mobile site responsive design motion application access business black white darkmode black mobile tech digital identity startup website marketing
  12. Proxy marketing website startup technology signal gradient elegant devices black identity digital health scroll animation website marketing
  13. Blobmixer remix studio hack code development trend webexperience share blob personalisation light material surface motion webgl threejs vr
  14. Blob Mixer light motion ui toy tool web experience configurator blob development blobmixer r3f threejs vr
  15. Open position: Senior Visual Designer / Art Director join team artdirector visualdesigner hiring
  16. myriad.video website ux interactive animation ui storytelling music videos horizontal black white black light dark stories social impact
  17. Myriad mobile designs vertical scroll horizontal scroll reponsive mobile creation video production stories ui
  18. Myriad introduction loop video motion design website ux interactive ui animation
  19. Primer case study ui tech startup marketingwebsite funpayment onlinepayment motion development design ux
  20. Primer.io fun integration mobile development fintech onlinepayment startup marketingwebsite
  21. Primer - How powerful payments are built. developer doscportal payment startup tech fintech marketing website
  22. Floripa - Adventurer Game exploration adventure game character design parot crocodile explorer brazil characters illustration
  23. Floripa Game - Exporation game design fun tech hack adventure ocean boat toucan pirate character game illustration design animation
  24. Floripa Game - Work in Progress progress levels adventure brazil character play illustration studio design animation
