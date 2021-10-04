Learn Design Systems with Dan Mall

Designers, as you probably know, organizations large and small are now embracing the benefits of design systems. But what is a true design system, and what elements are they comprised of? How do important assets like UI Kits, Component Libraries, and Design Systems all fit together? And which of them are worth investing in, and to what level? You don’t have to answer those questions alone, creatives—join creative director Dan Mall for an interactive Dribbble Workshop as he helps shed light on not only what true design systems are—but how they work once brought to life. With Dan’s experience, explanations, and first-hand insights you'll be able to help your team, clients, and colleagues make more consistent, efficient, and freeing user interfaces.
Attendees will get exclusive access to a copy of Dan’s presentation slides which he has curated especially for this workshop. Plus, all attendees will be sent a link to the recording of Dan’s workshop which will be live for attendees to rewatch for two weeks!