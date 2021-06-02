Learn design alongside industry leaders

Looking to level up your design skills? More than a simple webinar or static online course, Dribbble Workshops are live and highly interactive—featuring must-have insights from your favorite design leaders.

Upcoming live workshops

Wed, June 2, 2021

Creating and Maintaining Successful Design Systems with Brad Frost

Taught by Brad Frost

Join world renowned web designer, Brad Frost, for a full-day of design systems training. Dive deep into every aspect of creating & maintaining a successful design system— from understanding atomic design principles to creating a rock solid component library. You'll leave with the concepts, techniques and tools you need to create beautiful design systems and establish more collaborative workflows.

Thu, June 17, 2021 & Thu, June 24, 2021

Design Your Career & Digital Presence with Sophia Chang

Taught by Sophia Chang
This two-part Dribbble crash course is for those ambitious creatives looking to design their digital presence and create an authentic digital footprint, using data and analytics. Led by designer & business owner, Sophia Chang, you will sculpt a viable career plan, identify actionable next steps to take, and expand your social media audience through authentic growth and engagement.

Wed, June 30, 2021 & Wed, July 7, 2021

Build a Website Using Webflow with Pablo Stanley

Taught by Pablo Stanley
Learn how to build beautiful landing pages in Webflow alongside Pablo Stanley! In this interactive two-part Dribbble crash course Pablo will equip you with all the knowledge you need to create a website and add animations and interactions, which wow the viewer. Leave having built something together and learn Webflow principles that can be applied to any project.

Wed, July 14, 2021 & Wed, July 21, 2021

The Business of Freelancing with Mt. Freelance

Taught by Mt. Freelance

With over 30 years of freelance experience between them, working for some of the best known brands on the biggest campaigns, Mt. Freelance is running this two-part Dribbble crash course to teach you everything they have learnt along the way. From how to get the work you really want to how to get paid as much as possible for it. Calling all freelancers - you do not want to miss this interactive crash-course!

Coming soon

Sarah Beth Morgan is an animation director & illustrator based in Portland, Oregon. Throughout her day to day, she works closely with motion studios and clients like Chipotle, Ecobee and Google on commercial animation + illustration. As a full-time freelancer and online educator, Sarah enjoys diving headfirst into passion projects, advocating for womxn in the industry and listening to bad music.

Learn Animation Design with Sarah Beth Morgan

Coming August 2021
Cat Noone is a renowned product designer, co-founder, and CEO of Stark—the startup making the world’s software more accessible. She focuses on designing products and technology that are both functional and make a positive impact on people’s lives. Her work has been featured in FastCompany, Communication Arts, TechCrunch, Mic., Net Mag, Offscreen, and The Next Web; and used by teams at Adobe, Disney, Pfizer, Microsoft, Nike, and more.

Accessible Design with Cat Noone

Coming September 2021
New York native Jon Contino is an influential staple in the design and branding community. As founder and creative director of independent branding studio CONTINO, he has produced award-winning work for household names and received some of the industry’s most prestigious honors.

Find Your Style & Branding with Jon Contino

Coming September 2021
FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until at least 2 days before the workshop, but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com at least 2 days before the workshop.