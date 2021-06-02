Learn design alongside industry leaders

FAQs
Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.
Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.
Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.
Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.
Tickets for this workshop are on sale until at least 2 days before the workshop, but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!
Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!
Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.
So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!
-
You’ll get inspired and re-energized
Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.
-
You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting
Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.
-
You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways
We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!
-
An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours
Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.
Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!
Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com at least 2 days before the workshop.