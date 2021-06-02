Learn design alongside industry leaders

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.