Web Designers in Wichita, KS for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andrew Stephens
Wichita, KS • $70-80k (USD)
About Andrew Stephens
Creative Director at BalancedComp. Formerly Art Director at Jajo.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ BalancedComp
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA
2008
Skills
- advertising
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- digital strategy
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Meghan Wolfe
Wichita, Kansas • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Marketing Manager @ Goodwill
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
- web design
Travis KrausePro
Wichita, KS
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- design
- illustration
- motion graphics
Keaton M. TaylorPro
Wichita, KS • $140-150k (USD)
About Keaton M. Taylor
Husband & Dad. Houston Rockets Lifer. Px. Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Envoy
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Missouri Southern State University
NA
2012
Skills
- beard
- css
- html5
- product design
- ux