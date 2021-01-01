Web Designers in Victoria, BC for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Victoria, BC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
David Edward Clark
Victoria, BC, Canada • $100-110k (USD)
About David Edward Clark
Graphical interface designer.
Front end programmer.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Mike Buss
Victoria • $110-120k (USD)
About Mike Buss
Designer at vitruvi.cc
Work History
-
Designer @ Granify
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Manitoba
Bachelor of Environmental Design
2010
Skills
- ui
- ux
Brook WellsPro
Vancouver, Canada • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊Pro
vancouver, bc • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Input Logic
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Emily Carr University of Art and Design
Communication Design
2018
Skills
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- social media
- typography
- ui