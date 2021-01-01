Web Designers in Valencia, Spain for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Valencia, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dennis MontesPro
Valencia, Spain • $<50k (USD)
About Dennis Montes
Product designer working on digital products mainly e-commerce based in Spain.
For the past years I’ve done work on verticals including fashion, B2B, garden, healthcare and sound.
I help companies kick-start concepts and design focused on innovation and create products that people can use and enjoy.
Work History
-
UX - UI @ Devopensource
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- e-commerce design
- ecommerce
- figma
- mobile app ui
- product design
- sketch
- startups
- ui
- ux
- web design
Cristian Eres
Valencia, Spain
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Cristian Eres
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
EASD Valencia
Graphic Design Degree
2011
Skills
- art direction
- background
- concept art
- digital art
- fantasy
- graphic design
- illustration
- scenery
- sci-fi
- vector graphics
Rob DiazPro
Valencia, Spain
Work History
-
Freelance Art Director @ Rob Diaz
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- character animation
- character design
- motion graphics
- photography
Paula Sempere
Valencia • $<50k (USD)
About Paula Sempere
Product Designer | UX/UI | Design Systems
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design systems
- dogs
- graphic design
- infographic design
- interaction design
- mobiledesign
- product design
- ride bike
- teamwork
- ui design
- user centered design
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux design
- web design