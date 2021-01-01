Web Designers in Ufa, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Ufa, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Eduard

Eduard

Pro

Russia, Ufa

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • graphic design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Elena Ianchenko

Elena Ianchenko

Ufa, Russia $90-100k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • background
  • interior
  • landscape
Message
Insaf

Insaf

Ufa $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Salamat

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Solaris

    Entry-level

    2016

Skills

  • appdesign
  • corporate
  • dashboard design
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • service
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Alexandr

Alexandr

Russia, Ufa $<50k (USD)

Message

About Alexandr

motiondesigner from russia with love,

isometric lowpoly lover,
pray for fast render, pug father

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphic
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • isometric
  • lowpoly
  • modelling
  • motion graphics
Message