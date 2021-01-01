Web Designers in Ufa, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Ufa, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
EduardPro
Russia, Ufa
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Elena Ianchenko
Ufa, Russia • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- background
- interior
- landscape
Insaf
Ufa • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ Salamat
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Solaris
Entry-level
2016
Skills
- appdesign
- corporate
- dashboard design
- ecommerce
- figma
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- service
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alexandr
Russia, Ufa • $<50k (USD)
About Alexandr
motiondesigner from russia with love,
isometric lowpoly lover,
pray for fast render, pug father
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphic
- animation
- graphic design
- isometric
- lowpoly
- modelling
- motion graphics