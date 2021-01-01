Web Designers in Tunis, Tunisia for hire
Med Amine Jouini
Tunis, Tunisia
About Med Amine Jouini
Am a Digital art director and user interface designer based in Tunisia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- visual artist
Omar Riahi
Tunis , Tunisia
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- basic js
- html5 css3
- persona development
- presentation skills
- site maps
- training
- uidesign
- usability testing
- user flows
- user interviews
- user research
- wireframing and prototyping
Mohamed Amine Hlali
Bani Khallad, Tunisia • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
CEO @ Technologia academy
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
Education
-
Iset rades Tunisia
Bachelor
2017
Skills
- web applications
- web desing
- web developement
- web ui
- website developer