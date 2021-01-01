Web Designers in Tulsa, OK for hire
Bahare Jafari
Universe • $<50k (USD)
About Bahare Jafari
I Ui/Ux designer based on everywhere!
I enjoy to solve clients problems and creating amazing products.
For work inquiry send me an email.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Jordan Hunter
Tulsa, Oklahoma • $80-90k (USD)
About Jordan Hunter
Freelance product designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Career Foundry
UI Design
2017
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- dashboard
- illustration
- motion graphics
- sketch
- startups
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
- webflow
Kevan GerdesPro
Tulsa, Oklahoma • $80-90k (USD)
About Kevan Gerdes
This is the studio of Kevan Gerdes. No matter your industry I can help your business succeed. What makes your product stand out the most? Design. Great design in products, marketing, logos, packaging and interactive experiences can take your company to the next level. I love working with brands that want to stand out and make waves. I am your typical designer who is obsessed with type, texture and technology. I excel in marrying strategy and design to solve real business problems. If you’re ready to take on the challenge let’s talk.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Cosby Harrison Marketing
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- creative suite
- figma
- graphic design
- invision
- layout
- logo and branding
- presentation design
- sketch
- typography
- ui
- web design