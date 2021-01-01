Web Designers in Torino, Italy for hire

Carlo Teofilo

Turin, Italy

About Carlo Teofilo

Freelance motion designer

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • filmmaking
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • videography
Rashni Parichha

Turin, Italy $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Sr. UI Designer @ OutreachCircle

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Jadavpur University

    B.Arch

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • application
  • brand identity development
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • dashboard design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • mascot design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jessica Salvi

Turin, Italy

About Jessica Salvi

I’m Jessica, a creative based in Turin (Italy)
I studied and received my bachelor’s degree in Product Design from Polytechnic University of Turin and I also studied graphic and advertising in High School.
During these years I get passionate about different design areas: 3D design but also user experience, web design but also illustration. I must be honest: that’s because I’m curious but also because I’m boring myself doing always the same thing.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Leva

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Istituto Professionale Statale Per I Servizi Della Pubblicità “Albe Steiner”

    High School Diploma

    2012

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • rendering
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Nicolò Mosca

Turin, Italy $50-60k (USD)

About Nicolò Mosca

Fresh UX Designer from Italy with love for interaction, human brain, sports, mountains, and rock climbing.

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

