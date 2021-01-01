Web Designers in Tokyo, Japan for hire

Yoshiyuki Yagi

Tokyo Japan

About Yoshiyuki Yagi

I love Graphic design and Illustration.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Ozgu Ozden (オズギュ)

Tokyo $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Artefact Inc.

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • information architecture
  • mobile
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • デザイン
Yunyan

Nerima,Beijing $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
Matthew Moss

Tokyo, Japan $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Memphis College of Art

    BFA Illustration

    2003

Skills

  • adobe ilustrator
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • creative direction
  • game design
  • game development
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • vector graphics
