Web Designers in Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Yup Nguyen

Yup Nguyen

Pro

HCM, Vietnam $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • concept animation
  • concept creation
  • icon animation
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion design
  • svg animation
Message
Ben Tortorelli

Ben Tortorelli

Pro

HCMC, Viet Nam

Message

About Ben Tortorelli

Self-taught Product Designer with a background in Business and Marketing. I enjoy balancing user and business needs to create memorable experiences.

Currently leading design at Anduin Transactions, a San Francisco startup (Series A). I spent the past few years building a suite of fintech and legaltech products used by some of the biggest VCs and law firms in the world.

I am also a judge @ CSS Design Awards

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • digital marketing
  • finance
  • fintech
  • front-end coding
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Bao🔥

Bao🔥

Pro

Ho Chi Minh $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • business development
  • design systems
  • experiential design
  • graphic design
  • interface design
  • product design
Message
Huy Kieu

Huy Kieu

Ho Chí Minh, Vietnam $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UXUI Designer @ AhaMove

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message