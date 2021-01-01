Web Designers in Surat, India for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Surat, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Hardik D
Surat, Gujarat, India • $<50k (USD)
About Hardik D
UI/UX/Motion Graphics Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Simform
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
GTU
Dimploma in Computer engineering
2015
Skills
- animation
- email newsletters
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- web design
- web ui
Balvant AhirPro
Surat, India • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Gujarat Technological University
B.E.
2015
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ios application design
- logo
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- web design
Decodes Studio
Gujarat,Surat • $<50k (USD)
About Decodes Studio
Decodes Studio Design & Development was founded in 2018 and since then our company has grown dramatically. We are a team of 20+ Experience Designers & Developer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- appdesign
- application development
- design for web
- front-end development
- graphic design
- web design
- website developer
- website layout design
Sakhavala Ravi
Surat, India • $<50k (USD)
About Sakhavala Ravi
My self Ravi Sakhavala and I am experienced UX/UI designer and I like to share my work with you.
Co-Founder at: Rudra Itech
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UX Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- graphic design
- logo desing
- mobile app ui
- prototype
- ui desing
- uiuxdesign
- user interface (ui)
- uxdesign
- wireframe