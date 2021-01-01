Web Designers in Stockholm, Sweden for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Stockholm, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Marcus GellermarkPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $110-120k (USD)
About Marcus Gellermark
Designer by heart, product developer by experience and LEGO nerd since birth.
Co-founder of Bowtie
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- android design
- freelancer
- icon
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jonathan OlsenPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Collabs
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- css
- design
- development
- front-end development
- html
- ios design
- javascript
- less
- mobile
- php
- react
- sass
- sketch
- wordpress
Ryan Pittman
Stockholm, Sweden
About Ryan Pittman
Product designer & videographer
www.madebyhuman.se
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- front-end development
- identity and branding
- interface designer
- mobile
- music production
- product design
- ui
- ux
- videography
- web design
David HuynhPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $80-90k (USD)
About David Huynh
Product Designer at Klarna
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Klarna
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- userexperience
- userinterface