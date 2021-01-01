Web Designers in Sheffield, United Kingdom for hire

Adam Roberts

Adam Roberts

Sheffield, UK $80-90k (USD)

About Adam Roberts

I'm an award winning designer and developer that's been around for over 20 years. I can handle branding, photography, UI/UX design for websites and apps. I've gone from 15 years of developing websites with Wordpress, to only building sites now with React and Gatsby.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • photography
  • react
  • web design
  • wordpress
Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins

Wales $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Phil Millward

Phil Millward

Leeds $50-60k (USD)

About Phil Millward

Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds

Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Parallax

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
Warren Challenger

Warren Challenger

Nottingham, United Kingdom $70-80k (USD)

About Warren Challenger

I’m an experienced design-led team leader who enjoys solving complex problems and creating enjoyable experiences.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Fortnight

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Derby University / Multimedia

    Degree

    2005

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • appdesign
  • art direction
  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • workshops
