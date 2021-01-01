Web Designers in Sargodha, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Sargodha, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
affan ahmad

affan ahmad

Sargodha, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Message

About affan ahmad

Rich Design ! Let me add Experience
Affan is a Experience Designer who created eye-catching designs from scratch with high visual impact over these years.

Work History

  • Sr. UX Designer @ Punch.cool

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • university of sargodha

    BS (Software engineering)

    2019

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • android app design
  • freelance graphic designer
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • ios application design
  • screen design
  • uiux design
  • web design
Message
Bilawal Hassan

Bilawal Hassan

Khushab Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Message

About Bilawal Hassan

Logo/Brand Identity Specialist

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Fiverr

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • graphic and web design
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo creation
  • logo desgin
  • logo desing
  • mobile app ui
  • tshirt design
Message
Farah jafri

Farah jafri

Sahiwal, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Technojin Solutions

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • BZU

    MCS

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brochure design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • web design
Message
Muhammad Aliyan Javaid

Muhammad Aliyan Javaid

Sargodha, Pakistan. $<50k (USD)

Message

About Muhammad Aliyan Javaid

Full Stack Web Designer; specializes in responsive websites and functional user interfaces, who focus on making websites better by telling my clients' stories through visually enjoyable and meaningful experience.
Working as a freelance designer, developer, and art director, working solo and leading small teams

Work History

  • Full Stack Web Designer @ ANF Web Design

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • DigiSkills, VU

    SEO

    2020

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • ecommerce
  • web design
  • web developement
  • web graphics
  • web ui
  • webflow
  • website builder
  • website building
  • website developer
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
  • website ui
Message