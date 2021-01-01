Web Designers in Salvador, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Salvador, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Lucas Silva
Salvador, Brazil
About Lucas Silva
Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Mobile Farm
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision studio
- sketch
- ui desgin
- uxdesign
Daniel Rocha
Salvador, Brazil • $140-150k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- flow structure
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- mobile apps design
- mobile interface
- prototype
- software design
- ui
- user research
- web design
Matheus Rocha
Salvador, Brazil
About Matheus Rocha
Illustrator | Designer
Work History
-
Art Director @ Engenho Novo
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
UFBA
Superior
2020
Skills
- architect
- art direction
- character design
- illustration
- motiondesign
Paulo Neto
Salvador, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Paulo Neto
Utterly curious, always wandering and creating.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Agilize Contabilidade Online
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
UNIFACS
Graduation
2015
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- personas
- protoyping
- ui desing
- user flows
- user journey
- user research
- wireframe