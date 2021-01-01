Web Designers in Salt Lake City, UT for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Salt Lake City, UT on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Chris OwensPro
Salt Lake City • $70-80k (USD)
About Chris Owens
Im a Desiigner @canvascreative
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Canvas
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
UVU
Bachelors Degree
2009
Skills
- illustration
- product design
- ux
- visual design
Jeffrey Smith
Ogden, UT
About Jeffrey Smith
Product Design @ Degreed. Let's create something together.
Work History
-
Group Product Design Manager @ Progressive Leasing
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
Weber State University
BSA, Visual Communications
2015
Skills
- abstract
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- identitiy design
- invision
- leadership
- mentorship
- principle
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- sketch
- testing
- user research
Jerron Ames
SLC Utah • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- artistic
- creative
- crest
- emblem
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- perfectionist
Seth JenksPro
Salt Lake City, Utah • $150-170k (USD)
About Seth Jenks
Sr. UX Design Manager at Ivanti
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- design systems
- illustration
- mobile ux
- product design
- ui
- ux