Web Designers in Salt Lake City, UT for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Salt Lake City, UT on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Chris Owens

Chris Owens

Pro

Salt Lake City $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Chris Owens

Im a Desiigner @canvascreative

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Canvas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • UVU

    Bachelors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
Jeffrey Smith

Jeffrey Smith

Ogden, UT

Message

About Jeffrey Smith

Product Design @ Degreed. Let's create something together.

Work History

  • Group Product Design Manager @ Progressive Leasing

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • Weber State University

    BSA, Visual Communications

    2015

Skills

  • abstract
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • branding
  • identitiy design
  • invision
  • leadership
  • mentorship
  • principle
  • product design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • testing
  • user research
Message
Jerron Ames

Jerron Ames

SLC Utah $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • artistic
  • creative
  • crest
  • emblem
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • perfectionist
Message
Seth Jenks

Seth Jenks

Pro

Salt Lake City, Utah $150-170k (USD)

Message

About Seth Jenks

Sr. UX Design Manager at Ivanti

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message