Web Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Anton Borzenkov

Anton Borzenkov

Pro

Saint Petersburg, Russia $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Anton Borzenkov

Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.

Work History

  • Product designer @ ATOL Sigma

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • Motion Design
  • analysis
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Aleksey Bondarev

Aleksey Bondarev

Pro

Russia, Saint Petersburg $90-100k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • mobile interface
  • product strategy
  • prototype
Message
Sasha Fedorow

Sasha Fedorow

Pro

Saint-Petersburg $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Sasha Fedorow

Product designer.
I create strict interfaces, in balance of functionality and attractiveness.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Mass media product

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual communications
  • web design
Message
Artemy Streltsov

Artemy Streltsov

Saint Petersburg $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Product Design

Skills

  • android design
  • development
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • onepage
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message