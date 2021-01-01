Web Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Anton BorzenkovPro
Saint Petersburg, Russia • $60-70k (USD)
About Anton Borzenkov
Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.
Work History
-
Product designer @ ATOL Sigma
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- Motion Design
- analysis
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Aleksey BondarevPro
Russia, Saint Petersburg • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- interaction design
- ios application design
- mobile interface
- product strategy
- prototype
Sasha FedorowPro
Saint-Petersburg • $60-70k (USD)
About Sasha Fedorow
Product designer.
I create strict interfaces, in balance of functionality and attractiveness.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Mass media product
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- mobile design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual communications
- web design
Artemy Streltsov
Saint Petersburg • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Product Design
Skills
- android design
- development
- ios design
- mobile
- onepage
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design